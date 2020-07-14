Amenities
At West Woods Apartments in Annapolis, MD, you will find some of the largest apartment rental homes in the area. You can choose from seven distinctive floor plans with a variety of optional features including sunrooms, skylights, lofts and dens. With recently renovated interiors available, these spacious homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, black appliances and a full complement of designer touches throughout. Find yourself at home near the historic seaport harbor and charming neighborhoods of historic downtown Annapolis. At West Woods Apartments, you will love staying home.\n\nAs a resident of a Cove Property Management community, you will experience courteous and capable service as we strive to exceed your expectations every time.