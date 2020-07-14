All apartments in Annapolis
West Woods

114 Hearne Ct · (410) 348-7970
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

114 Hearne Ct, Annapolis, MD 21401

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 122-T2 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 116-201 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Unit 124-T2 · Avail. now

$1,905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1193 sqft

Unit 124-101 · Avail. now

$1,905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1193 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West Woods.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
dog grooming area
e-payments
key fob access
smoke-free community
At West Woods Apartments in Annapolis, MD, you will find some of the largest apartment rental homes in the area. You can choose from seven distinctive floor plans with a variety of optional features including sunrooms, skylights, lofts and dens. With recently renovated interiors available, these spacious homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, black appliances and a full complement of designer touches throughout. Find yourself at home near the historic seaport harbor and charming neighborhoods of historic downtown Annapolis. At West Woods Apartments, you will love staying home.\n\nAs a resident of a Cove Property Management community, you will experience courteous and capable service as we strive to exceed your expectations every time.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: Starting at $300 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: 80 pounds max, some breeds
Parking Details: Carport $50, Uncovered $35, Unassigned Parking $0.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West Woods have any available units?
West Woods has 4 units available starting at $1,535 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does West Woods have?
Some of West Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West Woods currently offering any rent specials?
West Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, West Woods is pet friendly.
Does West Woods offer parking?
Yes, West Woods offers parking.
Does West Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, West Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does West Woods have a pool?
Yes, West Woods has a pool.
Does West Woods have accessible units?
Yes, West Woods has accessible units.
Does West Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West Woods has units with dishwashers.
