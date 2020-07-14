Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance carport cc payments dog grooming area e-payments key fob access smoke-free community

At West Woods Apartments in Annapolis, MD, you will find some of the largest apartment rental homes in the area. You can choose from seven distinctive floor plans with a variety of optional features including sunrooms, skylights, lofts and dens. With recently renovated interiors available, these spacious homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, black appliances and a full complement of designer touches throughout. Find yourself at home near the historic seaport harbor and charming neighborhoods of historic downtown Annapolis. At West Woods Apartments, you will love staying home.



As a resident of a Cove Property Management community, you will experience courteous and capable service as we strive to exceed your expectations every time.