1 DEVON COURT

Amenities
EVERYONE wants to live in Hunt Meadow - and, this is your opportunity to rent the most popular, sought-after model!! One-level, end-unit "rancher" features two bedrooms on main level - a finished lower level with FULL BATH! Landlord covers the HOA fee that offers the best amenities around: outdoor community pool, tennis courts, jog/bike trails! Also covers trash removal, snow removal, lawn care! Lovely redone kitchen - currently tenant occupied - so must arrange showings with LA. A perfect place to be!!