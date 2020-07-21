All apartments in Annapolis
Annapolis, MD
1 DEVON COURT
Last updated August 5 2019 at 3:04 AM

1 DEVON COURT

1 Devon Court · No Longer Available
Location

1 Devon Court, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
tennis court
EVERYONE wants to live in Hunt Meadow - and, this is your opportunity to rent the most popular, sought-after model!! One-level, end-unit "rancher" features two bedrooms on main level - a finished lower level with FULL BATH! Landlord covers the HOA fee that offers the best amenities around: outdoor community pool, tennis courts, jog/bike trails! Also covers trash removal, snow removal, lawn care! Lovely redone kitchen - currently tenant occupied - so must arrange showings with LA. A perfect place to be!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

