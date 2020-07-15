All apartments in Annapolis
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:00 AM

Spa Cove

1012 Primrose Rd · (833) 361-5117
Location

1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD 21403
Hillsmere Shores

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 908-304 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 822 sqft

Unit 905-204 · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 822 sqft

Unit 904-201 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 822 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 901-202 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 905-101 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1000-102 · Avail. Sep 16

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1226 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spa Cove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
cable included
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
coffee bar
key fob access
playground
pool table
tennis court
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake. From boating to water sports to friendly restaurants and one-of-a-kind shopping, it’s easy to find what you like most. At Spa Cove, you can live the way you want, right where you belong.At Spa Cove, you’ll wake up every morning to an apartment home that’s been updated to fit your lifestyle. Appealingly designed with elegant interiors and state-of-the-art amenities, Spa Cove combines the best of modern living with the comfortable and water oriented Annapolis way of life. Enjoy a home near the water with boat slips and kayaks as close as the pool and fitness center. Like a bushel of blues and the taste of Old Bay, apartment living has never felt so familiar.As a resident of a Cove Property Management community, you will experience courteous and capable service as we strive to exceed your expectations every time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Max weight 80 lbs each. Breed restrictions. Please call for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spa Cove have any available units?
Spa Cove has 6 units available starting at $1,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Spa Cove have?
Some of Spa Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spa Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Spa Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spa Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Spa Cove is pet friendly.
Does Spa Cove offer parking?
No, Spa Cove does not offer parking.
Does Spa Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spa Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spa Cove have a pool?
Yes, Spa Cove has a pool.
Does Spa Cove have accessible units?
No, Spa Cove does not have accessible units.
Does Spa Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spa Cove has units with dishwashers.
