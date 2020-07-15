Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub cable included granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym pool hot tub internet access 24hr maintenance bbq/grill coffee bar key fob access playground pool table tennis court

Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake. From boating to water sports to friendly restaurants and one-of-a-kind shopping, it’s easy to find what you like most. At Spa Cove, you can live the way you want, right where you belong.At Spa Cove, you’ll wake up every morning to an apartment home that’s been updated to fit your lifestyle. Appealingly designed with elegant interiors and state-of-the-art amenities, Spa Cove combines the best of modern living with the comfortable and water oriented Annapolis way of life. Enjoy a home near the water with boat slips and kayaks as close as the pool and fitness center. Like a bushel of blues and the taste of Old Bay, apartment living has never felt so familiar.As a resident of a Cove Property Management community, you will experience courteous and capable service as we strive to exceed your expectations every time.