22 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Worcester, MA

Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
19 Units Available
The Commons At Haynes Farm
100 Arbor Dr, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1074 sqft
One- to three-bedroom floor plans with vaulted ceilings and in-home laundry. Plus, some utilities are included. 24-hour gym, pool, and indoor basketball court. Excellent location, minutes from I-495, I-90, Route 9, and public transit.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Worcester
35 Units Available
145 Front at City Square
145 Front Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1097 sqft
NOW LEASING STUDIOS, ONE-, AND TWO- BEDROOMS! No place in Worcester is like downtown. That’s what makes it such a great place to be. And what makes 145 Front at City Square such a unique place to live.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greendale
1 Unit Available
38 Francis St
38 Francis Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1926 sqft
Available 07/02/20 End unit 2BR,2BA townhouse in quiet Greendale - Property Id: 121218 This is a huge 2 bedroom and 2 bath townhouse with tons of light.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Shrewsbury Street
1 Unit Available
50 ADAMS STREET - 209
50 Adams Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1044 sqft
video link https://youtu.be/0N8AAbq-WrE

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
North Quinsigamond Village
1 Unit Available
8 North Steele St.
8 North Steele Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Pride of ownership in this immaculate and meticulously maintained 1st floor sun filled 2 bedroom spacious apartment.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
West Tatnuck
1 Unit Available
18 Wrentham
18 Wrentham Road, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1241 sqft
Freshly updated two bedroom, two full bath condo in Tatnuck Square's popular Pleasant View condominium complex.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Green Island
1 Unit Available
19 Lodi Street
19 Lodi Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
Single Family House for rent! Location Location Location! This home is conveniently located for the commuter, close to 290, Rt. 146 and the Pike.
Results within 1 mile of Worcester

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
28 Shrewsbury Green Dr
28 Shrewsbury Green Drive, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
935 sqft
LIMITED "2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHROOM CONDOMINIUM". SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE.THE COMMUNITY IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED OFFERING EASY ACCESS TO HIGHWAYS SHOPPING , HOSPITALS, RESTAURANTS, WHOLE FOODS MARKET, AND MORE.
Results within 5 miles of Worcester
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Shrewsbury Commons
51 Commons Dr, Northborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
890 sqft
A sprawling community set on 40 acres of countryside with easy access to Routes 9 and 20. Lighted tennis courts, library and two beautiful swimming pools. Full, modern kitchens with updates and private patio/balcony.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
194 Oak St 4B
194 Oak St, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
2bed 2 bath 2 floors luxury townhouse near UMass - Property Id: 112826 A luxury 2 bed 2 bath 2 floor townhouse with built in washer dryer, hardwood floors and tiled showers. Ideal for a young couple or two grad students.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
92 North Main Street - B-420
92 N Main St, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
A spirited lifestyle in a serene, natural setting! Quiet, picturesque and so well-planned, 92 on North Main has all the details you would expect of an exceptional luxury community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
237 South Street
237 South Street, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1877 sqft
Welcome to Maplewood Condominiums! Beautiful well maintained 2 bed, 2.5 bath sunny & bright townhome including a third floor loft & spacious finished lower level leading to your own private patio & backyard area.
Results within 10 miles of Worcester
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
$
21 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1359 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Parc Westborough
346 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1104 sqft
A charming community in a suburban area. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, grill area, fire pit, game room and playground. Units feature hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
4 Units Available
The Residences at Westborough Station
100 Charlestown Meadows Dr, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1435 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Westborough, MA and only one half mile from the Westborough MBTA Commuter Rail Station, our ideal location places you just minutes away from everything! From Route 9 to fine dining, fabulous shopping, and nearby ski areas...
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
6 Units Available
Avalon Northborough
14 Avalon Dr, Northborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,127
1341 sqft
Deluxe apartments feature hardwood floor, appliances, and patio/balcony. Set on 33 woodland acres in a planned community, adjacent to local shopping and entertainment. Clubhouse, 24-hour, gym, pool. Short commute to downtown Boston.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Deacon Shattuck Way
108 Deacon Shattuck Way, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1184 sqft
108 Deacon Shattuck Way Available 07/15/20 ***Please Respond Directly to the Online Listing, Calls May Not Be Returned*** - Are you looking for a great community with top schools? Maybe you need an ideal commuter location? Perhaps amenities and

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
14 Avalon Dr.
14 Avalon Drive, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1203 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
25 West Main Street - 202
25 West Main Street, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
997 sqft
Great unit. 2BR/2BA. Plank flooring throughout open living space. Cherry wood cabinets w/granite countertops, SS appliances, walking distance to Bay State Commons. Elevator building. Laundry on site. This is a handicap equipped apartment.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
15 Greenland Cir
15 Greenland Circle, Northborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1248 sqft
Come see this lovely bright beautiful home. Spacious two bedrooms, 1.5 bath duplex. Open floor plan has great living and entertainment space with a fireplace .

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2113 Simeon Howard
2113 Simeon Howard Way, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1209 sqft
Well-kept second floor unit at Westborough Village offers two bedrooms, each with private bath, on opposite sides of the living room for maximum privacy. Private deck facing the back side of the complex gets nice afternoon sun.

1 of 22

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
67 Meetinghouse Hill
67 Meetinghouse Hill Road, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment features an eat-in kitchen, large living room, and laundry area. Escape to a private fenced in yard with ample off-street parking. Good sized deck area for grilling and soaking up the sun.

1 of 1

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
500 Union Street
500 Union Street, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
Parkview on the commons condominiums .2 bedrooms, two baths located at the desirable Parkview on the Commons in the heart of downtown Westborough. The well-kept unit is located on the 3rd level and boasts lovely views of Baystate Commons.

Welcome to the June 2020 Worcester Rent Report. Worcester rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Worcester rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Worcester Rent Report. Worcester rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Worcester rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Worcester rents held steady over the past month

Worcester rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Worcester stand at $1000 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,274 for a two-bedroom. Worcester's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Massachusetts

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Worcester, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Massachusetts, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cambridge is the most expensive of all Massachusetts' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,298; of the 10 largest Massachusetts cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Brockton experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Somerville, Worcester, and Quincy have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.9%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Worcester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Worcester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Worcester is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Worcester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,274 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Worcester.
    • While Worcester's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Worcester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Worcester.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

