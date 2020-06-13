/
willimantic
25 Apartments for rent in Willimantic, CT📍
Kingswood Apartments
466 Ash Street, Willimantic, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location to major highways in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. Kingswood offers it's tenants free heat, hot water and electricity.
25 Milk Street A
25 Milk Street, Willimantic, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
25 Milk Street, #A, Willimantic - Property Id: 240674 REDUCED RENT NOW!! BOTH HEAT AND HOT WATER AND COOKING GAS PAID!! Spacious 3 bedroom apartment on first floor (ground floor) available in Willimantic. Large 3 bedrooms.
7 Park Avenue
7 Park Avenue, Willimantic, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1664 sqft
NO PETS OR COSIGNERS - Beautiful home, hardwood floors, 1st floor laundry, great front porch, rear deck, and a 3-car detached garage. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, full basement. Convenient location.
97 North Street
97 North Street, Willimantic, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
737 sqft
Right in downtown Willimantic, you will find this great second floor, 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment (with the potential for a second bedroom). Also has a large eat in kitchen, and separate entrance.
790 Main St 4
790 Main St, Willimantic, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
675 sqft
New, upscale apartments on Main Street - Property Id: 262896 Four, brand new, upscale, high efficiency apartments for rent. These apartments are on the second flor of a 170 year old building on Willimantic's Main Street.
79 Maple Avenue
79 Maple Avenue, Willimantic, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1000 sqft
Beautiful fully renovated 3 Bed, 1 Bath home only 6 blocks from ECSU campus and a 12-minute drive to UCONN! Situated on the 1st floor of the home in a safe and friendly neighborhood.
174 Pleasant Street
174 Pleasant Street, Willimantic, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1421 sqft
Gorgeous fully renovated 4 Bed, 1 Bath apartment with biking distance to ECSU campus, walking distance to Main Street and a 12-minute drive to UCONN! New appliances, large bedrooms with ceiling fans, remodeled bathrooms, hardwood floors and
330 Valley Street
330 Valley Street, Willimantic, CT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2594 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful fully renovated 4 Bed, 2 Bath home in an amazing location only 1 block from ECSU campus and Willimantic Main Street and a 12-minute drive to UCONN! That is only $499 per student per bedroom! New appliances, large bedrooms with ceiling
336 Valley Street
336 Valley St, Willimantic, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1350 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful fully renovated 3 Bed, 1 Bath home in an amazing location only 1 block from ECSU campus and Willimantic Main Street and a 12-minute drive to UCONN! New appliances, large bedrooms with ceiling fans, remodeled bathrooms, spacious living
25 Gem Drive
25 Gem Drive, Willimantic, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1608 sqft
Freshly painted and ready to move in. This 3 bedroom has 2 full bathrooms 1 on main floor and 2nd floor. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with dishwasher, refrigerator and oven range.
Results within 5 miles of Willimantic
508 Stafford Road
508 Stafford Rd, Tolland County, CT
Studio
$850
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Duplex Studio Type Apartment with Additional Rooms. Room #1-Kitchen Room #2-Living Room/Bedroom (Open Floor Plan) Room #3-Bathroom with a shower stall. Room #4-Unheated Fully Enclosed Porch Room #5-Walk-In Closet.
1011 Main Street
1011 Main Street, South Coventry, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1056 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW- Clean and Pristine- this 3 bedroom rental is move in ready. Private wrap around porch. Central air and oil heat. Private entrance and parking. Close to UConn and Eastern
22 Woods Lane
22 Woods Lane, South Coventry, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
950 sqft
Bring your rockers to the covered side porch and just exhale! Immaculate, Fresh & Bright Country 3 BR Cape with large, peaceful yard & fire pit-Lots of space in the generous updated Kitchen and LivingRoom with big windows letting the outside in!
408 Huntington Rd
408 Huntington Road, Windham County, CT
1 Bedroom
$875
2200 sqft
Country serenity yet close to everything you need . $875-large one bedroom and bath dining room living room and kitchen . Wonderful country views ...from this lofty second floor modern Apartment. Great 60x40 garden area plus weekly trash removal.
Results within 10 miles of Willimantic
Woodlawn
80 Bicknell Road, Windham County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
830 sqft
2-Bedroom Apartment Near UCONN - Lovely 2-bedroom unit in a quiet area near UCONN. Perfect for grad students, families, or couples looking for a quiet spot. ~Laundry on-site ~Cats ok (RLNE5169303)
Mar-Lea Park Apartments
69 Varga Rd, Mansfield Center, CT
1 Bedroom
$775
550 sqft
Roomy 1-bedroom Apartment in Ashford - Roomy 1-bedroom in a small, quiet apartment building. ~Near UCONN ~Great for grad students, single adults, couples (RLNE4810290)
1 Sherwood St Unit 1D
1 Sherwood St, Storrs, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1025 sqft
1 Sherwood St Unit 1D Available 06/15/20 ALMOST ON CAMPUS! 2BR 2.5Bath condo w/garage - Beautiful end unit townhouse in the Main Street Homes Condominium Community, available about 6/15/2020.
60 A Crystal LAne
60 Crystal Ln, Tolland County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
975 sqft
Two bedroom, townhouse style, end unit condo for rent in a quiet and beautiful complex near Uconn! End Unit Easy access to Rt. 195, located off Rt. 32. Washer and dryer in apartment. One year lease.
49 West Main Street
49 West Main Street, Baltic, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This Clean 4 bedroom apartment is ready for immediate occupancy. NO PETS! This second floor unit is over Dimitris restaurant.
140 Route 32
140 Connecticut Highway 32, New London County, CT
Studio
$2,050
2500 sqft
Rent approx. $10.00 square foot. Will build to suit your needs. Two warehouses can be combined for total of 5000 square feet Small office, 2 Loading Docks, electric included
95 Mansfield Road
95 Mansfield Road, Windham County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3530 sqft
Want a HUGE house with space for many? Enjoy this 4-5 bedroom home (4 large bedrooms, plus a loft with its own bathroom). 4 full bathrooms. Gorgeous chef's kitchen complete with a gas cooktop and double ovens.
37 Baltic Heights
37 Baltic Hts, Baltic, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Nicely maintained multifamily - 2nd floor unit with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Laundry hookups in each apartment. Garage under the house is for the 1st floor tenants only. Pets allowed - Ask, case by case basis with breed restriction.
12 Sherwood Street
12 Sherwood St, Storrs, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1025 sqft
LOCATION! Right across from the UConn campus with an abundance of cultural and sport activities and Storrs Downtown with its many restaurants just a short stroll out your door. Walk directly to trails as well.
45 Crystal Lane
45 Crystal Lane, Tolland County, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
690 sqft
One Bedroom units are hard to find. Excellent location minutes from U Conn campus! Great Floor plan starts with the Living room with a fireplace and Hardwood floor. The Fully applianced Eat in Kitchen has a large Pantry and vinyl flooring.
