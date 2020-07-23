126 Apartments for rent in Worcester County, MA

/
36 Units Available
Downtown Worcester
145 Front at City Square
145 Front Street, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,375
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1097 sqft
NOW LEASING STUDIOS, ONE-, AND TWO- BEDROOMS! No place in Worcester is like downtown. That’s what makes it such a great place to be. And what makes 145 Front at City Square such a unique place to live.
13 Units Available
Shrewsbury Commons
51 Commons Dr, Northborough, MA
Studio
$1,040
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,539
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
890 sqft
A sprawling community set on 40 acres of countryside with easy access to Routes 9 and 20. Lighted tennis courts, library and two beautiful swimming pools. Full, modern kitchens with updates and private patio/balcony.
11 Units Available
Quinn35
35 Harrington Ave, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,830
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,951
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,319
1149 sqft
Modern interiors with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Onsite pool, sundeck, and summer kitchen. Just off Route 9. Onsite screening room and dog park.
7 Units Available
The Residences at Westborough Station
100 Charlestown Meadows Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1395 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,085
1562 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Westborough, MA and only one half mile from the Westborough MBTA Commuter Rail Station, our ideal location places you just minutes away from everything! From Route 9 to fine dining, fabulous shopping, and nearby ski areas...
27 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
Studio
$1,420
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1359 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
15 Units Available
Ashford Crossing
22 Yorkshire Ter, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,457
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
950 sqft
Ideally located in Shrewsbury, MA, Ashford Crossing offers one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring spacious living rooms, gourmet kitchens, oversized closets, and more! Contact our leasing office to schedule your tour today.
15 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1315 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
20 Units Available
Windsor Ridge at Westborough
1 Windsor Ridge Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,075
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
1215 sqft
These recently renovated townhomes offer lots of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and white countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, and a lighted tennis court.
5 Units Available
Broadmeadow Brook
Wexford Village Apartment Homes
29 Duncannon Ave, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,310
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,391
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1000 sqft
Located close to UMass Medical Center and nearby shops and restaurants. Community has large swimming pool, tennis courts, a gym and on-site laundry. Apartments feature A/C and extra storage space.
9 Units Available
Avalon Northborough
14 Avalon Dr, Northborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1157 sqft
Deluxe apartments feature hardwood floor, appliances, and patio/balcony. Set on 33 woodland acres in a planned community, adjacent to local shopping and entertainment. Clubhouse, 24-hour, gym, pool. Short commute to downtown Boston.
12 Units Available
Parc Westborough
346 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community in a suburban area. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, grill area, fire pit, game room and playground. Units feature hardwood floors and granite countertops.
11 Units Available
The Commons At Haynes Farm
100 Arbor Dr, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1160 sqft
One- to three-bedroom floor plans with vaulted ceilings and in-home laundry. Plus, some utilities are included. 24-hour gym, pool, and indoor basketball court. Excellent location, minutes from I-495, I-90, Route 9, and public transit.
62 Units Available
The Rockwell
12 Tyler Road, Worcester County, MA
Studio
$1,955
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Rockwell, a new apartment community in Berlin, MA that embraces the outdoors with enthusiasm.
7 Units Available
West Tatnuck
Lincoln Village
37 Pleasant Valley Drive, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$991
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a great central location that encourages unparalleled community living.
1 Unit Available
8 Central Street, #1
8 Central Street, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
8 Central Street, #1 Available 09/01/20 ***Please Respond Directly to the Online Listing, Calls May Not Be Returned*** - If you are looking for a quiet space but also want to be close to everything, this bright and spacious home, steps from downtown
1 Unit Available
16 Shadow brook Lane 31
16 Shadowbrook Ln, Milford, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
776 sqft
16-31 Shadowbrook Lane - Property Id: 315781 Updated 1 bedroom Condo with Heat included. Located in the desirable Shadowbrook Condominiums. This 2nd-floor unit offers easy living and is freshly painted and updated. Enjoy the views from the terrace.
1 Unit Available
10 Purchase St 1
10 Purchase Street, Milford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Purchase Street 2bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 316173 Lovely Maintained 1st-floor apartment unit has much to offer! Nice location to all major routes great for commuting 16,109,495 & shopping. Heat Included in rent.
1 Unit Available
Shrewsbury Street
19 Mcrae Ct
19 Mcrae Court, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1345 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Single Family with Good Size Bedrooms - Property Id: 307515 Large Single Family Home for Rent. 3 great size bedrooms, Eat-In Kitchen, Updated Bathroom, Hardwood floors in Living room.
1 Unit Available
Lake Park
21 Rena St
21 Rena Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 08/01/20 NEW LISTING - 21 Rena St, Worcester - Property Id: 311349 General Details Laundry - Washer/Dryer in Unit, High Ceilings, Carpeted Bedrooms, Detail, Bright, Large Unit Kitchen Details Eat-In, Dishwasher, Gas Range, Tiled
1 Unit Available
Tatnuck
891 June St
891 June Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
NEW LISTING - 891 June Street, Worcester - Property Id: 311357 General Details Laundry - Washer/Dryer Hookup, Hardwood Floors, High Ceilings, Decorative Fireplace, Bright, Additional Storage, Built-Ins, Large Unit, Luxury Apartment, Freshly
1 Unit Available
66 Haskell Street Apartment #4
66 Haskell Street, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
700 sqft
COUNTRY SETTING - WESTBOROUGH, MA 01581 - Property Id: 269284 2 BEDROOM, ALL ONE LEVEL ON 2ND FLOOR OF A 4 UNIT BRICK BUILDING. UPDATED APARTMENT WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, MAPLE CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 Unit Available
University Park
431 Park Ave 4
431 Park Ave, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
431 Park Ave Unit 4 - Property Id: 293571 Spacious 3 bedroom apartment on third floor available immediately. With private balcony, off-street parking and hardwood flooring. Good credit and references.
1 Unit Available
194 Oak St 4B
194 Oak St, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2bed 2 bath 2 floors luxury townhouse near UMass - Property Id: 112826 A luxury 2 bed 2 bath 2 floor townhouse with built in washer dryer, hardwood floors and tiled showers. Ideal for a young couple or two grad students.
1 Unit Available
27 Stoney Hill Rd
27 Stoney Hill Road, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
Impeccably maintained home at Hill Farms Estates.
