Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:00 AM

23 Apartments for rent in Worcester, MA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
16 Units Available
Quinn35
35 Harrington Ave, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,715
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1153 sqft
Modern interiors with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Onsite pool, sundeck, and summer kitchen. Just off Route 9. Onsite screening room and dog park.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
36 Units Available
Downtown Worcester
145 Front at City Square
145 Front Street, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,375
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1097 sqft
NOW LEASING STUDIOS, ONE-, AND TWO- BEDROOMS! No place in Worcester is like downtown. That’s what makes it such a great place to be. And what makes 145 Front at City Square such a unique place to live.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 23 at 05:02pm
7 Units Available
West Tatnuck
Lincoln Village
37 Pleasant Valley Drive, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$991
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a great central location that encourages unparalleled community living.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Park
21 Rena St
21 Rena Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 08/01/20 NEW LISTING - 21 Rena St, Worcester - Property Id: 311349 General Details Laundry - Washer/Dryer in Unit, High Ceilings, Carpeted Bedrooms, Detail, Bright, Large Unit Kitchen Details Eat-In, Dishwasher, Gas Range, Tiled

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Broadmeadow Brook
11 Gibbs Street
11 Gibbs Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
964 sqft
Welcome to 11 Gibbs Street Unit A11! This unit is ready for new tenants. Beautiful open floorplan that combines the kitchen, dining area and living room. The carpeted living room opens onto the balcony that has extra storage.

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Hamilton
15 Jonathan Circle
15 Jonathan Circle, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1368 sqft
Tucked away in a small cul-de-sac setting, this beautifully renovated three bedroom, two full bath townhouse is spacious and updated.

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Grafton Hill
28 Hilton Ave
28 Hilton Avenue, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1425 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom first floor unit in Owner-occupied two-family close to UMass, shopping, schools, and highways. Completely renovated 2018 with new appliances including stackable washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 9

Last updated July 8 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Grafton Hill
327 Bridle Path
327 Bridle Path, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
812 sqft
Waterfront Apartment! Walkout basement level. This is a 2 family home - this unit is in the lower level of this house - basement level, facing water - main house is rented. Patio is shared with the other unit - large enough to share.

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
North Quinsigamond Village
8 N Steele St
8 North Steele Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
This beautifully maintained 2 bedroom apartment is on the third floor of a 3 unit building on a dead-end street. Large southerly facing windows bring tons of natural light into the space.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Greendale
9 Isleboro Street
9 Islesboro Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
9 Isleboro Street Available 08/01/20 CLEAN FIRST FLOOR, 2 BR, on Quiet Street of Worcester/West Boylston line! - Clean first floor, 2 bedroom, on quiet street of Worcester/West Boylston line.
Results within 1 mile of Worcester

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
9 Ptarmigan
9 Ptarmigan Drive, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1582 sqft
Rare rental offering at the Landings at Ternberry. Ranch style 2-3BR home with gleaming hardwood floors, en-suite master, fully applianced kitchen with access to deck, one car attached garage, large yard, and community playground.
Results within 5 miles of Worcester

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
194 Oak St 4B
194 Oak St, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2bed 2 bath 2 floors luxury townhouse near UMass - Property Id: 112826 A luxury 2 bed 2 bath 2 floor townhouse with built in washer dryer, hardwood floors and tiled showers. Ideal for a young couple or two grad students.

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
120 Main St
120 Main Street, Worcester County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Stunning, newly renovated apartment for rent in Millbury. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. You must see this clean, bright and spacious unit. In the kitchen you will find stainless steel appliances,all new flooring, and fresh paint throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
27 Stoney Hill Rd
27 Stoney Hill Road, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
Impeccably maintained home at Hill Farms Estates.

1 of 52

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
15 Mayo Drive #31
15 Mayo Drive, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
650 sqft
Holden: 2 Bed 1 Bath, Heat & Hot Water Included! - No Smokers! No Animals! 1 Year Lease! First months rent = $1,375.00 Last months rent = $1,375.00 Security Deposit = $1,375.00 $4,125.
Results within 10 miles of Worcester
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
3 Units Available
The Residences at Westborough Station
100 Charlestown Meadows Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,915
1391 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Westborough, MA and only one half mile from the Westborough MBTA Commuter Rail Station, our ideal location places you just minutes away from everything! From Route 9 to fine dining, fabulous shopping, and nearby ski areas...
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
12 Units Available
Parc Westborough
346 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community in a suburban area. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, grill area, fire pit, game room and playground. Units feature hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
6 Units Available
Avalon Northborough
14 Avalon Dr, Northborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,282
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartments feature hardwood floor, appliances, and patio/balcony. Set on 33 woodland acres in a planned community, adjacent to local shopping and entertainment. Clubhouse, 24-hour, gym, pool. Short commute to downtown Boston.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
108 Deacon Shattuck Way
108 Deacon Shattuck Way, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1184 sqft
108 Deacon Shattuck Way Available 07/15/20 ***Please Respond Directly to the Online Listing, Calls May Not Be Returned*** - Are you looking for a great community with top schools? Maybe you need an ideal commuter location? Perhaps amenities and

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
31 Maple Street
31 Maple Street, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Walk to the town center from this roomy 2nd floor apartment in this owner occupied 3 family home. You can move your washer and dryer in the entry to the unit. Beautiful yard ! Must have a great credit history.

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
257 Hudson
257 Hudson Street, Worcester County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1596 sqft
This sun filled single family home boasts the best of suburban living along with easy access to all routes and commuter rail.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
57 Michael Ln
57 Michael Lane, Whitinsville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2004 sqft
4 BR 2.5 bath Spacious family home - Property Id: 279366 Pride of Ownership shines throughout this meticulously maintained 4 BR 2.5 bath Federal Front Colonial in sought-after Whitin Woods! This pristine home is nestled on a manicured .

1 of 1

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
500 Union Street
500 Union Street, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
Parkview on the commons condominiums .2 bedrooms, two baths located at the desirable Parkview on the Commons in the heart of downtown Westborough. The well-kept unit is located on the 3rd level and boasts lovely views of Baystate Commons.

Worcester rents held steady over the past month

Worcester rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Worcester stand at $1,001 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,276 for a two-bedroom. Worcester's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Massachusetts

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Worcester, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Massachusetts, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cambridge is the most expensive of all Massachusetts' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,269; of the 10 largest Massachusetts cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Cambridge experiencing the fastest decline (-2.3%).
    • Somerville, Fall River, and Worcester have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.6%, 1.4%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Worcester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Worcester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Worcester is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Worcester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,276 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Worcester's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Worcester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Worcester.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

