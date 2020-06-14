Apartment List
/
MA
/
worcester
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Worcester, MA with garage

Worcester apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Worcester
33 Units Available
145 Front at City Square
145 Front Street, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,605
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1097 sqft
NOW LEASING STUDIOS, ONE-, AND TWO- BEDROOMS! No place in Worcester is like downtown. That’s what makes it such a great place to be. And what makes 145 Front at City Square such a unique place to live.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 10 at 07:49pm
West Tatnuck
8 Units Available
Lincoln Village
37 Pleasant Valley Drive, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$991
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a great central location that encourages unparalleled community living.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Webster Square
1 Unit Available
1511 Main St # CPH3
1511 Main Street, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$850
Hurry! Hurry!! Hurry !!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out so kindly contact me directly as the owner with the property address to the below email if not you will not get a respond from me, dont contact me from the web site

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greendale
1 Unit Available
38 Francis St
38 Francis Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1926 sqft
Available 07/02/20 End unit 2BR,2BA townhouse in quiet Greendale - Property Id: 121218 This is a huge 2 bedroom and 2 bath townhouse with tons of light.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Indian Lake East
1 Unit Available
43 Whitman Rd.
43 Whitman Road, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
WEST SIDE single-family rental just off Salisbury Street. Three bedrooms split style home offers additional space in the lower level can be used as family room and separate area for office/game room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Institution Park
1 Unit Available
12 Ashland
12 Ashland Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
2 bed 1 bath condo located in the heart of downtown Worcester Ma.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Forest Grove
1 Unit Available
6 Jewett
6 Jewett Terrace, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1750 sqft
~Fabulous Location~Two family~ $1750 a month Plus $350 for all utilities excluding cable & Internet, 2 bedroom freshly painted throughout, upgraded flooring~ Basement recently finished~ Attached garage~Private yard~2 Fireplaces~~Must show proof of

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Downtown Worcester
1 Unit Available
44 Elm St
44 Elm Street, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy free heat & hot water in this penthouse rental. This multi-level loft offers full kitchen appliances, ample closet space, laundry facilities, deeded & heated garage parking, and basic cable.

1 of 1

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
Tatnuck
1 Unit Available
549 Chandler Street
549 Chandler Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1061 sqft
***Location, Location, Location*** Diagonally across the street from Worcester State University, if you lived any closer you'd be on campus, walk to everything this highly sought after area has to offer plus located on a busy WRTA bus route.
Results within 5 miles of Worcester

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
27 Stoney Hill Rd
27 Stoney Hill Road, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
Impeccably maintained home at Hill Farms Estates.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11 Minuteman Way
11 Minuteman Way, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1360 sqft
11 Minuteman Way Available 08/01/20 NEWLY RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN SHREWSBURY!!! - Check out a 3D Tour of this home here! https://my.matterport.
Results within 10 miles of Worcester
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
3 Units Available
The Residences at Westborough Station
100 Charlestown Meadows Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1435 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Westborough, MA and only one half mile from the Westborough MBTA Commuter Rail Station, our ideal location places you just minutes away from everything! From Route 9 to fine dining, fabulous shopping, and nearby ski areas...
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
5 Units Available
Avalon Northborough
14 Avalon Dr, Northborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1341 sqft
Deluxe apartments feature hardwood floor, appliances, and patio/balcony. Set on 33 woodland acres in a planned community, adjacent to local shopping and entertainment. Clubhouse, 24-hour, gym, pool. Short commute to downtown Boston.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
15 Greenland Cir
15 Greenland Circle, Northborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1248 sqft
Come see this lovely bright beautiful home. Spacious two bedrooms, 1.5 bath duplex. Open floor plan has great living and entertainment space with a fireplace .

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
270 Main Street
270 Main Street, Oxford, MA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
3200 sqft
270 Main Street Available 05/01/20 ***Please Respond Directly to the Online Listing*** - ***Utilities Included!*** Great opportunity to call this charming, full-sized house in the heart of Oxford your next home.

1 of 20

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
230 South Street
230 South Street, Northborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1696 sqft
4 Bedroom Single Family Home with 2 car garage - Four bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial with a 2 car garage and partially finished basement.
City Guide for Worcester, MA

“WAR-CHES-TAH?” Nope. “WOO-STER?” Try again. WOO-STAH? Now you're talking like a local – but are you ready to actually be a local?

Woostah comes in seventh on a recent list of "Most Commonly Misspelled Cities in America". It also has loads of parks, 13 in all – count 'em – 13! Not only that, but large concert venue and a wide array of affordable housing options. So let's start looking! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Worcester, MA

Worcester apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Worcester 1 BedroomsWorcester 2 BedroomsWorcester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWorcester 3 Bedrooms
Worcester Apartments with BalconyWorcester Apartments with GarageWorcester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWorcester Apartments with Parking
Worcester Apartments with PoolWorcester Apartments with Washer-DryerWorcester Dog Friendly ApartmentsWorcester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MA
Springfield, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeClark University
University of Massachusetts Medical School WorcesterWorcester Polytechnic Institute
Quinsigamond Community College