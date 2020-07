Amenities

in unit laundry golf room patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system conference room clubhouse concierge parking pool pool table garage lobby cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage bocce court business center car charging carport cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit game room golf room internet access internet cafe key fob access media room new construction online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community yoga

NOW LEASING STUDIOS, ONE-, AND TWO- BEDROOMS! No place in Worcester is like downtown. That’s what makes it such a great place to be. And what makes 145 Front at City Square such a unique place to live. It’s the only apartment home in Worcester that lets you live right in downtown with all the space, style, and amenities you expect from a brand new home. Walk to local restaurants. Hang out at local nightspots. Live the local scene. All at Worcester’s best local address.