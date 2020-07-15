Apartment List
18 Apartments For Rent Near University of Massachusetts Medical School Worcester

31 Units Available
Downtown Worcester
145 Front at City Square
145 Front Street, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,375
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1097 sqft
NOW LEASING STUDIOS, ONE-, AND TWO- BEDROOMS! No place in Worcester is like downtown. That’s what makes it such a great place to be. And what makes 145 Front at City Square such a unique place to live.
11 Units Available
Quinn35
35 Harrington Ave, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,780
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1153 sqft
Modern interiors with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Onsite pool, sundeck, and summer kitchen. Just off Route 9. Onsite screening room and dog park.
6 Units Available
Broadmeadow Brook
Wexford Village Apartment Homes
29 Duncannon Ave, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,310
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,376
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1000 sqft
Located close to UMass Medical Center and nearby shops and restaurants. Community has large swimming pool, tennis courts, a gym and on-site laundry. Apartments feature A/C and extra storage space.
7 Units Available
West Tatnuck
Lincoln Village
37 Pleasant Valley Drive, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$991
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a great central location that encourages unparalleled community living.

Union Hill
28 Vale St 1
28 Vale St, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Nice 3 br apartment with Parking - Property Id: 113138 Spacious apartment with parking available March 1st 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Washer dryer hookups in unit Hardwood floors Kitchen Stove Gas heat Dining Room Living Room please call

Hamilton
15 Jonathan Circle
15 Jonathan Circle, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1368 sqft
Tucked away in a small cul-de-sac setting, this beautifully renovated three bedroom, two full bath townhouse is spacious and updated.

Downtown Worcester
44 Elm
44 Elm Street, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully maintained Lynden House One Bedroom apartment~Updated tile flooring in Kitchen & Bathroom~Newer Carpet in living/dining room~Rent includes heat, hot water, Central AC, Underground secured garage space, security intercom, onsite laundry

16 Shrewsbury Green Dr
16 Shrewsbury Green Drive, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
920 sqft
2BR 1 BA GREAT OPPORTNITY TO LIVE IN THE GREEN AT SHREWSBURY. AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020. GAS FOR HEAT, COOKING, & HOT WATER ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT.

Lake Park
21 Rena St
21 Rena Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 08/01/20 NEW LISTING - 21 Rena St, Worcester - Property Id: 311349 General Details Laundry - Washer/Dryer in Unit, High Ceilings, Carpeted Bedrooms, Detail, Bright, Large Unit Kitchen Details Eat-In, Dishwasher, Gas Range, Tiled

Bell Hill
115 1/2 Eastern Ave Apt 2
115 1/2 Eastern Ave, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
975 sqft
Unit Apt 2 Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 319928 Deleaded 2BR apartment on 2nd floor currently being renovated and available August 1.

Grafton Hill
28 Hilton Ave
28 Hilton Avenue, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1425 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom first floor unit in Owner-occupied two-family close to UMass, shopping, schools, and highways. Completely renovated 2018 with new appliances including stackable washer/dryer in unit.

Grafton Hill
38 Plantation St
38 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1347 sqft
Third floor 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment close to Union Station available in Worcester! This unit has a mix of gorgeous hardwood floors and updated vinyl throughout, detailed woodworking and plenty of space! There is an eat in kitchen with lots of

Institution Park
41 Bowdoin St.
41 Bowdoin Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Entire building was gut-renovated in 2015! This is a clean, modern updated 2-bedroom, 1 BA, 1st floor apartment. Elm Park area. Great location! Just a few minutes from Becker College, WPI, restaurants and Price Chopper.

Shrewsbury Street
50 ADAMS STREET - 110
50 Adams Street, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1044 sqft
video link https://youtu.be/0N8AAbq-WrE

Shrewsbury Street
19 Mcrae Ct
19 Mcrae Court, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1345 sqft
Single Family with Good Size Bedrooms - Property Id: 307515 Large Single Family Home for Rent. 3 great size bedrooms, Eat-In Kitchen, Updated Bathroom, Hardwood floors in Living room.

Shrewsbury Street
21 Wilson St
21 Wilson Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
FOR MORE INFO OR SHOWINGS CALL/TEXT JUSTIN JARBOE 508.322.1499Spacious three-bedroom unit with eat-in kitchen and large living room.

Grafton Hill
327 Bridle Path
327 Bridle Path, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
812 sqft
Waterfront Apartment! Walkout basement level. This is a 2 family home - this unit is in the lower level of this house - basement level, facing water - main house is rented. Patio is shared with the other unit - large enough to share.

Shrewsbury Street
23 Wilson St
23 Wilson Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
FOR MORE INFO OR SHOWINGS CALL/TEXT JUSTIN JARBOE 508.322.1499Spacious three-bedroom unit with eat-in kitchen and large living room.

