Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

19 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Worcester, MA

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
15 Units Available
Quinn35
35 Harrington Ave, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,720
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
1153 sqft
Modern interiors with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Onsite pool, sundeck, and summer kitchen. Just off Route 9. Onsite screening room and dog park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
15 Units Available
The Commons At Haynes Farm
100 Arbor Dr, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1160 sqft
One- to three-bedroom floor plans with vaulted ceilings and in-home laundry. Plus, some utilities are included. 24-hour gym, pool, and indoor basketball court. Excellent location, minutes from I-495, I-90, Route 9, and public transit.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
36 Units Available
Downtown Worcester
145 Front at City Square
145 Front Street, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,375
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1097 sqft
NOW LEASING STUDIOS, ONE-, AND TWO- BEDROOMS! No place in Worcester is like downtown. That’s what makes it such a great place to be. And what makes 145 Front at City Square such a unique place to live.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
6 Units Available
Broadmeadow Brook
Wexford Village Apartment Homes
29 Duncannon Ave, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,310
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,376
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to UMass Medical Center and nearby shops and restaurants. Community has large swimming pool, tennis courts, a gym and on-site laundry. Apartments feature A/C and extra storage space.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 23 at 05:02pm
7 Units Available
West Tatnuck
Lincoln Village
37 Pleasant Valley Drive, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$991
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a great central location that encourages unparalleled community living.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Beaver Brook
132 June Street
132 June Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Location! Location! Location! This four room, two bedroom, 1 bath, lower level apartment is located on beautiful June Street! This west side locale offers you two car, off street parking, sidewalks, and easy access to all area amenities.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Crown Hill-Piedmont
16 Bellevue Street - 3rd Floor
16 Bellevue Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2-bedroom apartment on third floor of a very well maintained three-decker. The apartment features a brand new heating unit, new flooring, and fresh paint. The other two tenants are very clean and quiet.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Union Hill
28 Vale St 1
28 Vale St, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Nice 3 br apartment with Parking - Property Id: 113138 Spacious apartment with parking available March 1st 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Washer dryer hookups in unit Hardwood floors Kitchen Stove Gas heat Dining Room Living Room please call

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Broadmeadow Brook
11 Gibbs St Unit E65
11 Gibbs St, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$950
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours  Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greendale
9 Isleboro Street
9 Islesboro Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
9 Isleboro Street Available 08/01/20 CLEAN FIRST FLOOR, 2 BR, on Quiet Street of Worcester/West Boylston line! - Clean first floor, 2 bedroom, on quiet street of Worcester/West Boylston line.
Results within 5 miles of Worcester

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
194 Oak St 4B
194 Oak St, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2bed 2 bath 2 floors luxury townhouse near UMass - Property Id: 112826 A luxury 2 bed 2 bath 2 floor townhouse with built in washer dryer, hardwood floors and tiled showers. Ideal for a young couple or two grad students.
Results within 10 miles of Worcester
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
$
26 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
Studio
$1,420
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1359 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Northborough
14 Avalon Dr, Northborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,267
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartments feature hardwood floor, appliances, and patio/balcony. Set on 33 woodland acres in a planned community, adjacent to local shopping and entertainment. Clubhouse, 24-hour, gym, pool. Short commute to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
15 Units Available
Parc Westborough
346 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community in a suburban area. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, grill area, fire pit, game room and playground. Units feature hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
The Residences at Westborough Station
100 Charlestown Meadows Dr, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,915
1391 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Westborough, MA and only one half mile from the Westborough MBTA Commuter Rail Station, our ideal location places you just minutes away from everything! From Route 9 to fine dining, fabulous shopping, and nearby ski areas...

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
257 Hudson
257 Hudson Street, Worcester County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1596 sqft
This sun filled single family home boasts the best of suburban living along with easy access to all routes and commuter rail.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
57 Michael Ln
57 Michael Lane, Whitinsville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2004 sqft
4 BR 2.5 bath Spacious family home - Property Id: 279366 Pride of Ownership shines throughout this meticulously maintained 4 BR 2.5 bath Federal Front Colonial in sought-after Whitin Woods! This pristine home is nestled on a manicured .

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
107 Brigham
107 Brigham Street, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED & PET FRIENDLY! Penthouse apartment in a beautiful, renovated antique farmhouse (total of 4 units in building). Updated kitchen and bath, gleaming hardwood floors, exclusive access to private balcony/deck.

1 of 20

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
230 South Street
230 South Street, Northborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1696 sqft
4 Bedroom Single Family Home with 2 car garage - Four bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial with a 2 car garage and partially finished basement.

July 2020 Worcester Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Worcester Rent Report. Worcester rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Worcester rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Worcester rents held steady over the past month

Worcester rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Worcester stand at $1,001 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,276 for a two-bedroom. Worcester's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Massachusetts

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Worcester, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Massachusetts, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cambridge is the most expensive of all Massachusetts' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,269; of the 10 largest Massachusetts cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Cambridge experiencing the fastest decline (-2.3%).
    • Somerville, Fall River, and Worcester have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.6%, 1.4%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Worcester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Worcester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Worcester is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Worcester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,276 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Worcester's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Worcester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Worcester.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

