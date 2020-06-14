19 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Worcester, MA

AL
$
Broadmeadow Brook
13 Units Available
Wexford Village Apartment Homes
29 Duncannon Ave, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,361
675 sqft
Located close to UMass Medical Center and nearby shops and restaurants. Community has large swimming pool, tennis courts, a gym and on-site laundry. Apartments feature A/C and extra storage space.
19 Units Available
The Commons At Haynes Farm
100 Arbor Dr, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
682 sqft
One- to three-bedroom floor plans with vaulted ceilings and in-home laundry. Plus, some utilities are included. 24-hour gym, pool, and indoor basketball court. Excellent location, minutes from I-495, I-90, Route 9, and public transit.
Downtown Worcester
33 Units Available
145 Front at City Square
145 Front Street, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
752 sqft
NOW LEASING STUDIOS, ONE-, AND TWO- BEDROOMS! No place in Worcester is like downtown. That’s what makes it such a great place to be. And what makes 145 Front at City Square such a unique place to live.
West Tatnuck
8 Units Available
Lincoln Village
37 Pleasant Valley Drive, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$991
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a great central location that encourages unparalleled community living.

Webster Square
1 Unit Available
1511 Main St # CPH3
1511 Main Street, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$850
Hurry! Hurry!! Hurry !!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out so kindly contact me directly as the owner with the property address to the below email if not you will not get a respond from me, dont contact me from the web site

Beacon Brightly
1 Unit Available
21 Hancock St - 3
21 Hancock Street, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
Please come check this very well maintained 1 BR apt, at the end of a quiet one-way street. Less than 5 mins walking distance to Clark University. Close to highway, grocery store, bus station and other amenities. Nice neighbors in the building.

Grafton Hill
1 Unit Available
327 Bridle Path
327 Bridle Path, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
812 sqft
Waterfront Apartment! Walkout basement level. This is a 2 family home - this unit is in the lower level of this house - basement level, facing water - main house is rented. Patio is shared with the other unit - large enough to share.

Downtown Worcester
1 Unit Available
44 Elm St
44 Elm Street, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
680 sqft
Enjoy free heat & hot water in this penthouse rental. This multi-level loft offers full kitchen appliances, ample closet space, laundry facilities, deeded & heated garage parking, and basic cable.

Vernon Hill
1 Unit Available
4 Burton Court - 4
4 Burton Court, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1742 sqft
Newly renovated. This unit has 1 bedroom and a bonus room that could serve as another bedroom or an office/study. Brand new stainless steel appliances and central air system. Right off of Rt 146, very easy access to the highway.
Results within 1 mile of Worcester

1 Unit Available
143 Oxford St.
143 Oxford Street North, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
All newly renovated 1 BR in Auburn !!! Fresh paint , new appliances , new cabinets , open concept living area !!! Off street parking, minutes from MA Pike and 290 . NO PETS !!! GOOD CREDIT & REFERENCES REQUIRED!!! Terms: One year lease

1 Unit Available
20 Shrewsbury Green
20 Shrewsbury Green Drive, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
680 sqft
Spacious updated desirable Shrewsbury Green Condominiums. One bedroom, one full bath unit well maintained, newer appliances, and recent floors.
Results within 5 miles of Worcester
20 Units Available
Shrewsbury Commons
51 Commons Dr, Northborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,318
677 sqft
A sprawling community set on 40 acres of countryside with easy access to Routes 9 and 20. Lighted tennis courts, library and two beautiful swimming pools. Full, modern kitchens with updates and private patio/balcony.

1 Unit Available
45 Prospect St
45 Prospect Street, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
This owner occupied home owner is offering a rare opportunity to the person looking for a quiet one bedroom apartment. Beautifully redone 4 room 1 bedroom apartment in a recently restored picturesque farmhouse.

1 Unit Available
2 Jay Kip Way
2 Jay Street, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
*** 55 and older senior living.*** This new construction single story apartment offers privacy and country living. Washer, dryer, refrigerator stove and dishwasher included. HVAC, propane. Energy efficient. Parking for 2 cars off street. Patio.
Results within 10 miles of Worcester
14 Units Available
Parc Westborough
346 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
833 sqft
A charming community in a suburban area. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, grill area, fire pit, game room and playground. Units feature hardwood floors and granite countertops.
5 Units Available
Avalon Northborough
14 Avalon Dr, Northborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
904 sqft
Deluxe apartments feature hardwood floor, appliances, and patio/balcony. Set on 33 woodland acres in a planned community, adjacent to local shopping and entertainment. Clubhouse, 24-hour, gym, pool. Short commute to downtown Boston.
$
20 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.

1 Unit Available
176 Maple
176 Maple Avenue, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
$740
400 sqft
Check out this efficiency studio style apartment - Available now! Features new wall to wall carpet, bright clean interior, updated bathroom and new slider to your own personal patio area.

1 Unit Available
107 Brigham
107 Brigham Street, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED & PET FRIENDLY! Penthouse apartment in a beautiful, renovated antique farmhouse (total of 4 units in building). Updated kitchen and bath, gleaming hardwood floors, exclusive access to private balcony/deck.
Rent Report
Worcester

June 2020 Worcester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Worcester Rent Report. Worcester rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Worcester rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Worcester rents held steady over the past month

Worcester rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Worcester stand at $1000 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,274 for a two-bedroom. Worcester's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Massachusetts

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Worcester, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Massachusetts, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cambridge is the most expensive of all Massachusetts' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,298; of the 10 largest Massachusetts cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Brockton experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Somerville, Worcester, and Quincy have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.9%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Worcester rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Worcester, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Worcester is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Worcester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,274 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Worcester.
    • While Worcester's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Worcester than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Worcester.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

