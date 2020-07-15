16 Apartments For Rent Near Clark University

/
Downtown Worcester
145 Front at City Square
145 Front Street, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,375
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1097 sqft
NOW LEASING STUDIOS, ONE-, AND TWO- BEDROOMS! No place in Worcester is like downtown. That’s what makes it such a great place to be. And what makes 145 Front at City Square such a unique place to live.
Broadmeadow Brook
11 Gibbs St Unit E65
11 Gibbs St, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$950
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer.
Union Hill
28 Vale St 1
28 Vale St, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Nice 3 br apartment with Parking - Property Id: 113138 Spacious apartment with parking available March 1st 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Washer dryer hookups in unit Hardwood floors Kitchen Stove Gas heat Dining Room Living Room please call
Downtown Worcester
44 Elm
44 Elm Street, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully maintained Lynden House One Bedroom apartment~Updated tile flooring in Kitchen & Bathroom~Newer Carpet in living/dining room~Rent includes heat, hot water, Central AC, Underground secured garage space, security intercom, onsite laundry
Tatnuck
891 June St
891 June Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
NEW LISTING - 891 June Street, Worcester - Property Id: 311357 General Details Laundry - Washer/Dryer Hookup, Hardwood Floors, High Ceilings, Decorative Fireplace, Bright, Additional Storage, Built-Ins, Large Unit, Luxury Apartment, Freshly
Bell Hill
115 1/2 Eastern Ave Apt 2
115 1/2 Eastern Ave, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
975 sqft
Unit Apt 2 Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 319928 Deleaded 2BR apartment on 2nd floor currently being renovated and available August 1.
Crown Hill-Piedmont
16 Bellevue Street - 3rd Floor
16 Bellevue Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2-bedroom apartment on third floor of a very well maintained three-decker. The apartment features a brand new heating unit, new flooring, and fresh paint. The other two tenants are very clean and quiet.
Grafton Hill
38 Plantation St
38 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1347 sqft
Third floor 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment close to Union Station available in Worcester! This unit has a mix of gorgeous hardwood floors and updated vinyl throughout, detailed woodworking and plenty of space! There is an eat in kitchen with lots of
Beaver Brook
132 June Street
132 June Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Location! Location! Location! This four room, two bedroom, 1 bath, lower level apartment is located on beautiful June Street! This west side locale offers you two car, off street parking, sidewalks, and easy access to all area amenities.
Institution Park
41 Bowdoin St.
41 Bowdoin Street, Worcester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Entire building was gut-renovated in 2015! This is a clean, modern updated 2-bedroom, 1 BA, 1st floor apartment. Elm Park area. Great location! Just a few minutes from Becker College, WPI, restaurants and Price Chopper.
Tatnuck
549 Chandler Street
549 Chandler Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1061 sqft
***Location, Location, Location*** Diagonally across the street from Worcester State University, if you lived any closer you'd be on campus, walk to everything this highly sought after area has to offer plus located on a busy WRTA bus route.
University Park
431 Park Ave 4
431 Park Ave, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
431 Park Ave Unit 4 - Property Id: 293571 Spacious 3 bedroom apartment on third floor available immediately. With private balcony, off-street parking and hardwood flooring. Good credit and references.
Shrewsbury Street
21 Wilson St
21 Wilson Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
FOR MORE INFO OR SHOWINGS CALL/TEXT JUSTIN JARBOE 508.322.1499Spacious three-bedroom unit with eat-in kitchen and large living room.
University Park
1082 Main
1082 Main Street, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,800
1830 sqft
Previously a bar space for rent in a high traffic area, prime location on Main St. Parking available on street. Two bathrooms.
Vernon Hill
12 Suffield St 1
12 Suffield Street, Worcester, MA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/15/20 I.T.C. Reality Corp.
Shrewsbury Street
23 Wilson St
23 Wilson Street, Worcester, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
FOR MORE INFO OR SHOWINGS CALL/TEXT JUSTIN JARBOE 508.322.1499Spacious three-bedroom unit with eat-in kitchen and large living room.