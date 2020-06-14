Apartment List
/
MA
/
worcester
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Worcester, MA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Worcester renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Worcester
33 Units Available
145 Front at City Square
145 Front Street, Worcester, MA
Studio
$1,605
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1097 sqft
NOW LEASING STUDIOS, ONE-, AND TWO- BEDROOMS! No place in Worcester is like downtown. That’s what makes it such a great place to be. And what makes 145 Front at City Square such a unique place to live.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Broadmeadow Brook
13 Units Available
Wexford Village Apartment Homes
29 Duncannon Ave, Worcester, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,361
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1000 sqft
Located close to UMass Medical Center and nearby shops and restaurants. Community has large swimming pool, tennis courts, a gym and on-site laundry. Apartments feature A/C and extra storage space.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Webster Square
1 Unit Available
1511 Main St # CPH3
1511 Main Street, Worcester, MA
1 Bedroom
$850
Hurry! Hurry!! Hurry !!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out so kindly contact me directly as the owner with the property address to the below email if not you will not get a respond from me, dont contact me from the web site
Results within 1 mile of Worcester

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
20 Shrewsbury Green
20 Shrewsbury Green Drive, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
680 sqft
Spacious updated desirable Shrewsbury Green Condominiums. One bedroom, one full bath unit well maintained, newer appliances, and recent floors.
Results within 5 miles of Worcester
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
20 Units Available
Shrewsbury Commons
51 Commons Dr, Northborough, MA
Studio
$1,395
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,318
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
890 sqft
A sprawling community set on 40 acres of countryside with easy access to Routes 9 and 20. Lighted tennis courts, library and two beautiful swimming pools. Full, modern kitchens with updates and private patio/balcony.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
92 North Main Street - B-420
92 N Main St, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A spirited lifestyle in a serene, natural setting! Quiet, picturesque and so well-planned, 92 on North Main has all the details you would expect of an exceptional luxury community.
Results within 10 miles of Worcester
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
$
20 Units Available
Arrive Westborough
297 Turnpike Rd, Westborough, MA
Studio
$1,475
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1359 sqft
Prime location just off Turnpike Road with easy access to the Commuter Rail Station, shopping and dining. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
5 Units Available
Avalon Northborough
14 Avalon Dr, Northborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1341 sqft
Deluxe apartments feature hardwood floor, appliances, and patio/balcony. Set on 33 woodland acres in a planned community, adjacent to local shopping and entertainment. Clubhouse, 24-hour, gym, pool. Short commute to downtown Boston.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 Deacon Shattuck Way
108 Deacon Shattuck Way, Westborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1184 sqft
108 Deacon Shattuck Way Available 07/15/20 ***Please Respond Directly to the Online Listing, Calls May Not Be Returned*** - Are you looking for a great community with top schools? Maybe you need an ideal commuter location? Perhaps amenities and

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
2113 Simeon Howard
2113 Simeon Howard Way, Worcester County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1209 sqft
Well-kept second floor unit at Westborough Village offers two bedrooms, each with private bath, on opposite sides of the living room for maximum privacy. Private deck facing the back side of the complex gets nice afternoon sun.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
57 Michael Ln
57 Michael Lane, Whitinsville, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2004 sqft
4 BR 2.5 bath Spacious family home - Property Id: 279366 Pride of Ownership shines throughout this meticulously maintained 4 BR 2.5 bath Federal Front Colonial in sought-after Whitin Woods! This pristine home is nestled on a manicured .
City Guide for Worcester, MA

“WAR-CHES-TAH?” Nope. “WOO-STER?” Try again. WOO-STAH? Now you're talking like a local – but are you ready to actually be a local?

Woostah comes in seventh on a recent list of "Most Commonly Misspelled Cities in America". It also has loads of parks, 13 in all – count 'em – 13! Not only that, but large concert venue and a wide array of affordable housing options. So let's start looking! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Worcester, MA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Worcester renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Worcester 1 BedroomsWorcester 2 BedroomsWorcester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWorcester 3 Bedrooms
Worcester Apartments with BalconyWorcester Apartments with GarageWorcester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWorcester Apartments with Parking
Worcester Apartments with PoolWorcester Apartments with Washer-DryerWorcester Dog Friendly ApartmentsWorcester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MA
Springfield, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeClark University
University of Massachusetts Medical School WorcesterWorcester Polytechnic Institute
Quinsigamond Community College