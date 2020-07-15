All apartments in Woburn
Mill Street Gardens
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:35 AM

Mill Street Gardens

57 Mill Street · (781) 951-5508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

57 Mill Street, Woburn, MA 01801
Walnut Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 82-10 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 56-04 · Avail. now

$1,875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 54-04 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 60-12 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 82-06 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 82-13 · Avail. now

$2,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mill Street Gardens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
online portal
Mill Street Garden's is a beautiful and spacious apartment community that is located less than 2 miles from both interstate I-93 & I-95/128, and residents can be in downtown Boston in only 25 minutes! Our location provides easy access to the employment centers of downtown Boston, the route 128 corridor, as well as a variety of retail and recreational amenities. Boston is easily accessible via the MBTA Commuter Rail Bus lines. The Lowell Line Train runs from Woburn's Anderson Regional Transportation Center -to- Boston's North Station. The 354 Bus offers express and local service between Burlington & Boston. Residents can walk to the bus stop at the corner of Mill & Washington Streets or at 400 West Cummings Park. Mill Street Garden's spacious and inviting apartment homes offer high value and personal-touch customer service. Our one and two-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, open floor plans, spacious rooms, natural light, and lots of closet space. In fact, our one-bedroom ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Other Pets Allowed: PETS ACCEPTED for an additional monthly fee.
Dogs
fee: $50 monthly charge per dog
Cats
fee: $35 monthly charge per cat
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease. Surface lot. Mill Street Garden Apartments has extensive off-street, private parking, available to all residents. Premium parking is available for a small monthly fee.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mill Street Gardens have any available units?
Mill Street Gardens has 12 units available starting at $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mill Street Gardens have?
Some of Mill Street Gardens's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mill Street Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Mill Street Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mill Street Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Mill Street Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Mill Street Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Mill Street Gardens offers parking.
Does Mill Street Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mill Street Gardens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mill Street Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Mill Street Gardens has a pool.
Does Mill Street Gardens have accessible units?
No, Mill Street Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Mill Street Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mill Street Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Does Mill Street Gardens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mill Street Gardens has units with air conditioning.
