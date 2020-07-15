Mill Street Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave in unit laundry bathtub cable included oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly internet access online portal

Mill Street Garden's is a beautiful and spacious apartment community that is located less than 2 miles from both interstate I-93 & I-95/128, and residents can be in downtown Boston in only 25 minutes! Our location provides easy access to the employment centers of downtown Boston, the route 128 corridor, as well as a variety of retail and recreational amenities. Boston is easily accessible via the MBTA Commuter Rail Bus lines. The Lowell Line Train runs from Woburn's Anderson Regional Transportation Center -to- Boston's North Station. The 354 Bus offers express and local service between Burlington & Boston. Residents can walk to the bus stop at the corner of Mill & Washington Streets or at 400 West Cummings Park. Mill Street Garden's spacious and inviting apartment homes offer high value and personal-touch customer service. Our one and two-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, open floor plans, spacious rooms, natural light, and lots of closet space. In fact, our one-bedroom ...