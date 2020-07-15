Mill Street Gardens

Amenities
Mill Street Garden's is a beautiful and spacious apartment community that is located less than 2 miles from both interstate I-93 & I-95/128, and residents can be in downtown Boston in only 25 minutes! Our location provides easy access to the employment centers of downtown Boston, the route 128 corridor, as well as a variety of retail and recreational amenities. Boston is easily accessible via the MBTA Commuter Rail Bus lines. The Lowell Line Train runs from Woburn's Anderson Regional Transportation Center -to- Boston's North Station. The 354 Bus offers express and local service between Burlington & Boston. Residents can walk to the bus stop at the corner of Mill & Washington Streets or at 400 West Cummings Park. Mill Street Garden's spacious and inviting apartment homes offer high value and personal-touch customer service. Our one and two-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, open floor plans, spacious rooms, natural light, and lots of closet space. In fact, our one-bedroom ...