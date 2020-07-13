Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving tennis court cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance courtyard internet access key fob access trash valet

Amidst 55 acres of conservation woodlands in Woburn, Massachusetts sits Kimball Court, a Corcoran apartment home community where exceptional design meets convenient living. Natural beauty surrounds each building offering lovely views from every home. With fabulous amenities such as our seasonal swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis court, and playground, you'll find everything you need for your recreation and relaxation. Give our leasing center a call today to learn how to make Kimball Court you're new home! The shopping and nightlife destinations at the Burlington Mall are just a short drive down Rte 128/I-95. if you are a Boston commuter, the Woburn/Anderson Commuter Rail/Amtrak station is also just a short distance from the community!