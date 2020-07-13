All apartments in Woburn
Find more places like Kimball Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woburn, MA
/
Kimball Court
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Kimball Court

7 Kimball Ct · (508) 213-9679
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Woburn
See all
North Woburn
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7 Kimball Ct, Woburn, MA 01801
North Woburn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-004-H · Avail. now

$1,563

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 6-606 · Avail. now

$1,613

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 3-203 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,663

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-113 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 3-313 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,258

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kimball Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
courtyard
internet access
key fob access
trash valet
Amidst 55 acres of conservation woodlands in Woburn, Massachusetts sits Kimball Court, a Corcoran apartment home community where exceptional design meets convenient living. Natural beauty surrounds each building offering lovely views from every home. With fabulous amenities such as our seasonal swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis court, and playground, you'll find everything you need for your recreation and relaxation. Give our leasing center a call today to learn how to make Kimball Court you're new home! The shopping and nightlife destinations at the Burlington Mall are just a short drive down Rte 128/I-95. if you are a Boston commuter, the Woburn/Anderson Commuter Rail/Amtrak station is also just a short distance from the community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limi: 35 lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kimball Court have any available units?
Kimball Court has 16 units available starting at $1,563 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Kimball Court have?
Some of Kimball Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kimball Court currently offering any rent specials?
Kimball Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kimball Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Kimball Court is pet friendly.
Does Kimball Court offer parking?
Yes, Kimball Court offers parking.
Does Kimball Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kimball Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kimball Court have a pool?
Yes, Kimball Court has a pool.
Does Kimball Court have accessible units?
Yes, Kimball Court has accessible units.
Does Kimball Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kimball Court has units with dishwashers.
Does Kimball Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kimball Court has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Kimball Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westgate
20 Westgate Drive
Woburn, MA 01801
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive
Woburn, MA 01801
Brookside
5-12 Totman Street
Woburn, MA 01854
Mill Street Gardens
57 Mill Street
Woburn, MA 01801
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St
Woburn, MA 01801
Emery Flats
200 Presidential Way
Woburn, MA 01801

Similar Pages

Woburn 1 BedroomsWoburn 2 Bedrooms
Woburn Apartments with GymWoburn Apartments with Parking
Woburn Apartments with PoolRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MA
Norwood, MABurlington, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Woburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity