Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

340 Apartments for rent in Woburn, MA with gym

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Walnut Hill
10 Units Available
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,394
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
North Woburn
19 Units Available
Kimball Court
7 Kimball Ct, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,602
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Countryside apartments in a relaxed and welcoming Woburn community. Set in 55 acres of woodlands with a seasonal pool, tennis court and fitness center. Close to I-95 and 14 miles from Boston.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
37 Units Available
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1317 sqft
Near intersection of I-95 and I-93, community offers many amenities and places to play or work. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Some units feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings and upgraded kitchens.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Woburn
54 Units Available
Emery Flats
200 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA
Studio
$2,010
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,734
1119 sqft
Home isn't just where you sleep. It's where you unwind. It's where you have fun. It's where you are free to be yourself. And it's where you become part of a community. That's where Emery Flats comes in. Emery Flats was built with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated August 15 at 08:29pm
$
Pawtucketville
Contact for Availability
Brookside
5-12 Totman Street, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Homes with eat-in kitchens, ample storage room and spacious floor plans. Residents enjoy access to outdoor swimming pools, a tennis court and a playground. Less than half an hour from Boston University.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 29 at 01:52am
$
North Woburn
Contact for Availability
Westgate
20 Westgate Drive, Woburn, MA
Studio
$1,550
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Welcome to Westgate Apartments, where you will find more than just a place to live; you will find a place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Woburn
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Wynnmere
8 Units Available
Heritage at Stone Ridge
2 Littles Brook Ct, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1300 sqft
With a prime location only 30 minutes from Boston, this pet-friendly community offers valet service, onsite gym and garage parking. Units include fireplaces, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Woods Corner
24 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,435
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,077
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Burlington Town Center
12 Units Available
Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1330 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-95. Amenities include an on-site swimming pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
11 Units Available
Reading Commons
7 Archstone Cir, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,168
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within minutes of downtown Boston and offering easing access to both I-95 and I-93. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Luxury apartments offer a pool, a clubhouse and are pet friendly.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Burlington Town Center
1 Unit Available
26 Beacon Street
26 Beacon Street, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1060 sqft
This unit, called the Grant, is our twobedroom, 2 bathroom apartment. Heat and hot water included. It is a first floor unit. The rent is including heat and hot water. We are a smoke free and pet free community.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Wynnmere
1 Unit Available
2 Littles Brook Ct.
2 Littles Brook Court, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1114 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Winchester Town Center
1 Unit Available
7 Conant Rd.
7 Conant Road, Winchester, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1580 sqft
This relaxing, modern and beautiful condo provides a perfect space for luxurious living and entertaining with its 3 upper floor decks, lovely kitchen with ample granite counters and breakfast bar, open dining room, and fireplaced living room areas,

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Wynnmere
1 Unit Available
26 winn
26 Winn Street, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1050 sqft
Each updated apartment features central heating and cooling and updated appliances including a dishwasher, frost-free refrigerator and self-cleaning ovens.
Results within 5 miles of Woburn
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
North Waltham
15 Units Available
The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,463
1166 sqft
Just minutes from Hardy's Pond and Waltham Overlook. Luxury apartments featuring private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Gym, pool and business center available to residents.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
Wellington
11 Units Available
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,189
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,260
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,193
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
North Cambridge
17 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,387
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,496
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:39am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments within walking distance of shopping areas. LEED Platinum certified, organic food delivery available and private parking. On-site business and conference center. Electric car charging. Bikes available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
North Cambridge
21 Units Available
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,199
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,708
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,058
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
13 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
7 Units Available
Heritage at Bedford Springs
100 Thompson Farm, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,678
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1412 sqft
In-unit laundry offers the ultimate in convenience. Hang out in the clubhouse with friends. The Middlesex Turnpike makes it easy to get to a variety of restaurants.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Cambridge Highlands
25 Units Available
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,215
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
Studio
$2,088
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,493
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,927
1204 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
City Guide for Woburn, MA

Greetings and salutations, Bay State renters, and congrats for stumbling upon your Woburn, Massachusetts apartment hunting headquarters! Situated about ten miles north of Boston, Woburn is a peaceful, quiet bedroom community perfect for peeps who appreciate the serenity of suburbia on the doorstep of the big city. Sounds like your cup of tea, doesn’t it? Sure it does! So, start checking out the listings in this nifty little apartment finder we’ve assembled, and you’ll be living it up with Wob...

Having trouble with Craigslist Woburn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Everybody knows that the “Beantown” area doesn’t come at a low cost, so it should come as no surprise that even “inexpensive” apartments in Woburn typically go for between $1,100 and $1,500, and luxury rentals usually cost $2,000-plus. On the bright side, amenities, even in the more modestly priced studio and one bedroom apartments, tend to be high-quality: most include patios or balconies, gyms, clubhouses, swimming pools, laundry facilities, and a complementary crock of Boston baked beans placed on your doorstep daily (not really on the last one). The more upscale, luxurious apartments and townhomes in Woburn, meanwhile, tend to cover some serious square footage (1200 square feet or more) and come equipped, in many cases, with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, scenic views, in-unit washers and dryers, and formal dining rooms.

Planning on introducing a furry four-legged roommate to your fancy new Woburn rental? Luckily, several apartment complexes in Woburn are pet-friendly (including dogs allowed). Just be prepared to buck up at least an extra $25 in rent to compensate for Fido’s messes. Furnished apartments for rent in Woburn and short term lease deals are available as well, and waiting lists are basically nonexistent, meaning apartment hunters can scour the market leisurely without worrying about the perfect apartment slipping through their grasp.

Woburn was first settled in 1640, but you’ll be glad to know that a new apartment or two has sprung up since then. Many complexes, however, are still on the older side (40 years or more), so be sure to give your place a solid inspection before settling in. Check to see that your appliances and heating/cooling units function, the ceilings and floors are free of obvious watermarks, and the pipes, faucets, and showerheads don’t leak or constantly drip (we all know how annoying that can be!). Also, you should know that some apartment managers require tenants to carry renter’s insurance (which we always recommend anyway). Most insurance policies usually cost less than 20 bucks a month and reimburse renters in case their belongings get stolen, struck by lightning, washed away in a flood, or they mysteriously grow legs and abandon them.

Factor ina variety of historic museums and outdoors attractions, and a public transit system that links directly to Boston, and we get the feeling you’ll soon fall in love with life in Woburn! Welcome aboard and happy hunting. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Woburn, MA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Woburn renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

