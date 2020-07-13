/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:38 AM
102 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Woburn, MA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
8 Units Available
Walnut Hill
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,943
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
50 Units Available
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,944
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1317 sqft
Near intersection of I-95 and I-93, community offers many amenities and places to play or work. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Some units feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings and upgraded kitchens.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
North Woburn
Kimball Court
7 Kimball Ct, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,563
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
664 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Countryside apartments in a relaxed and welcoming Woburn community. Set in 55 acres of woodlands with a seasonal pool, tennis court and fitness center. Close to I-95 and 14 miles from Boston.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
58 Units Available
North Woburn
Emery Flats
200 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA
Studio
$1,985
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,732
1119 sqft
Home isn't just where you sleep. It's where you unwind. It's where you have fun. It's where you are free to be yourself. And it's where you become part of a community. That's where Emery Flats comes in. Emery Flats was built with you in mind.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
12 Units Available
Walnut Hill
Mill Street Gardens
57 Mill Street, Woburn, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
850 sqft
Close to I-93 for quick commuting to Boston. Units with eat-in kitchens, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, dining rooms, bay windows, and great urban views.
1 of 30
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
North Woburn
69 Elm St
69 Elm Street, Woburn, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2100 sqft
New to market...Gorgeous Single family Victorian style home...All totally renovated..
Results within 1 mile of Woburn
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
26 Units Available
Woods Corner
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
26 Units Available
Burlington Town Center
Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,311
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,840
1330 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-95. Amenities include an on-site swimming pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
15 Units Available
Reading Commons
7 Archstone Cir, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,663
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within minutes of downtown Boston and offering easing access to both I-95 and I-93. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Luxury apartments offer a pool, a clubhouse and are pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
6 Units Available
Wynnmere
Heritage at Stone Ridge
2 Littles Brook Ct, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1300 sqft
With a prime location only 30 minutes from Boston, this pet-friendly community offers valet service, onsite gym and garage parking. Units include fireplaces, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Winchester Town Center
Elmwood Apartments
2 Elmwood Avenue, Winchester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
355 sqft
Located in a charming older building in an affluent community. This pet-friendly community offers spacious interiors. Homes offer wood flooring, newer appliances and updated fixtures. Close to downtown.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winchester Highlands
225 Fallon Rd 370
225 Fallon Road, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,385
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RESORT STYLE LIVING RIGHT IN STONEHAM! $1000 OFF! - Property Id: 299527 1 And 2 bedroom apartments available now!!! Right off 93!! Pet friendly, Gym, Stunning Pool, Jacuzzi, Outdoor Entertaining, Social Lounge, Cyber studio, Coffee Lounge! Cal or
Results within 5 miles of Woburn
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
9 Units Available
North Waltham
The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,109
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1166 sqft
Just minutes from Hardy's Pond and Waltham Overlook. Luxury apartments featuring private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Gym, pool and business center available to residents.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
24 Units Available
North Cambridge
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,243
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,314
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
$
17 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,944
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,797
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
18 Units Available
Wellington
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,064
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,196
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
Studio
$2,189
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,353
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1204 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
49 Units Available
North Cambridge
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,144
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
34 Units Available
North Cambridge
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
West Cambridge
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,350
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
Burlington Town Center
Eaves Burlington
1 Farms Dr, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1120 sqft
Only minutes from I-95, this community boasts an impressive location and easy access to Boston. There's an on-site gym, tennis court and pool to enjoy. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
North Waltham
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,213
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,352
1475 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
North Wilmington
Avalon Oaks
1 Avalon Dr, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,140
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1358 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1313 sqft
Stylish homes with gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and private patios. Online portal for quick payments. Ample community amenities, including a playground, pool and courtyard. Easy access to I-93.
Similar Pages
Woburn 1 BedroomsWoburn 2 BedroomsWoburn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoburn 3 BedroomsWoburn Accessible ApartmentsWoburn Apartments with Balcony
Woburn Apartments with GarageWoburn Apartments with GymWoburn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWoburn Apartments with ParkingWoburn Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MA