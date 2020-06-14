/
1 bedroom apartments
692 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woburn, MA
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
37 Units Available
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
976 sqft
Near intersection of I-95 and I-93, community offers many amenities and places to play or work. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Some units feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings and upgraded kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
North Woburn
19 Units Available
Kimball Court
7 Kimball Ct, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,602
619 sqft
Countryside apartments in a relaxed and welcoming Woburn community. Set in 55 acres of woodlands with a seasonal pool, tennis court and fitness center. Close to I-95 and 14 miles from Boston.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Walnut Hill
10 Units Available
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,394
864 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
North Woburn
54 Units Available
Emery Flats
200 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,258
787 sqft
Home isn't just where you sleep. It's where you unwind. It's where you have fun. It's where you are free to be yourself. And it's where you become part of a community. That's where Emery Flats comes in. Emery Flats was built with you in mind.
Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
Walnut Hill
15 Units Available
Mill Street Gardens
57 Mill Street, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
800 sqft
Close to I-93 for quick commuting to Boston. Units with eat-in kitchens, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, dining rooms, bay windows, and great urban views.
Last updated August 15 at 08:29pm
Pawtucketville
Contact for Availability
Brookside
5-12 Totman Street, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Homes with eat-in kitchens, ample storage room and spacious floor plans. Residents enjoy access to outdoor swimming pools, a tennis court and a playground. Less than half an hour from Boston University.
Last updated June 29 at 01:52am
North Woburn
Contact for Availability
Westgate
20 Westgate Drive, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Welcome to Westgate Apartments, where you will find more than just a place to live; you will find a place to call home.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Walnut Hill
1 Unit Available
305 Salem St
305 Salem Street, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
576 sqft
Well maintained 1 bedroom unit at Brookside Condominiums. Features include laundry in the unit, slider to patio, 1 assigned parking space, swimming pool and ample guest parking. Heating is electric heat pump.
Results within 1 mile of Woburn
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Woods Corner
23 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
869 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,097
760 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Wynnmere
8 Units Available
Heritage at Stone Ridge
2 Littles Brook Ct, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
952 sqft
With a prime location only 30 minutes from Boston, this pet-friendly community offers valet service, onsite gym and garage parking. Units include fireplaces, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Burlington Town Center
12 Units Available
Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
720 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-95. Amenities include an on-site swimming pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
11 Units Available
Reading Commons
7 Archstone Cir, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,168
867 sqft
Located within minutes of downtown Boston and offering easing access to both I-95 and I-93. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Luxury apartments offer a pool, a clubhouse and are pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Winchester Town Center
5 Units Available
Elmwood Apartments
2 Elmwood Avenue, Winchester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
355 sqft
Located in a charming older building in an affluent community. This pet-friendly community offers spacious interiors. Homes offer wood flooring, newer appliances and updated fixtures. Close to downtown.
Results within 5 miles of Woburn
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
North Lexington
14 Units Available
Katahdin Woods
1 Katahdin Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
Located on Katahdin Drive, these units sit on 12 acres of woodland and offer one- to three-bedroom plans. Amenities include central air, carpets, ceiling fans, mini blinds on all windows and private entrances.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
North Cambridge
53 Units Available
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,279
811 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
6 Units Available
Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
732 sqft
Located in a historic building in Melrose. Within walking distance of multiple rail stations and bus stops for an easy commute to downtown Boston. Each apartment features a kitchen with designer cabinets and granite countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
North Cambridge
24 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,435
842 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
42 Units Available
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
820 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West Cambridge
13 Units Available
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
890 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
13 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,078
821 sqft
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
North Waltham
27 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,401
996 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
North Wilmington
9 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1 Avalon Dr, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
898 sqft
Stylish homes with gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and private patios. Online portal for quick payments. Ample community amenities, including a playground, pool and courtyard. Easy access to I-93.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Five Fields
10 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington
100 Lexington Ridge Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
949 sqft
Beautiful location near the Concord Ave. Conservation Area and Scott Road Conservation Land. Luxury community set amid lush greenery with gym and pool Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
