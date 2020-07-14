5-12 Totman Street, Woburn, MA 01854 Pawtucketville
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit 1 · Avail. now
$1,850
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft
Unit 6 · Avail. now
$1,875
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brookside.
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
playground
Brookside Apartments consists of 44 lovely one and two bedroom apartments in four buildings centrally located from a number of major roadways, including Interstates 93 and 128. Amenities include laundry facilities, use of pool, tennis, gym and ample parking.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $39 per applicant, reimbursed once qualified
Deposit: Full month's rent
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Other. There's ample parking. Please call the office for our parking policy.