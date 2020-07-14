All apartments in Woburn
Brookside

5-12 Totman Street · (781) 570-5562
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5-12 Totman Street, Woburn, MA 01854
Pawtucketville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brookside.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
playground
Brookside Apartments consists of 44 lovely one and two bedroom apartments in four buildings centrally located from a number of major roadways, including Interstates 93 and 128. Amenities include laundry facilities, use of pool, tennis, gym and ample parking.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $39 per applicant, reimbursed once qualified
Deposit: Full month's rent
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Other. There's ample parking. Please call the office for our parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Brookside have any available units?
Brookside has 2 units available starting at $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Brookside have?
Some of Brookside's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brookside currently offering any rent specials?
Brookside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brookside pet-friendly?
No, Brookside is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woburn.
Does Brookside offer parking?
Yes, Brookside offers parking.
Does Brookside have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brookside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brookside have a pool?
Yes, Brookside has a pool.
Does Brookside have accessible units?
No, Brookside does not have accessible units.
Does Brookside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brookside has units with dishwashers.
Does Brookside have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brookside has units with air conditioning.

