Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center courtyard elevator gym game room parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed clubhouse

Home isn't just where you sleep. It's where you unwind. It's where you have fun. It's where you are free to be yourself. And it's where you become part of a community. That's where Emery Flats comes in. Emery Flats was built with you in mind. Our modern apartments are designed to give you that "it's good to be home" feeling. Our creative amenity spaces are designed to bring neighbors together as friends (though our game room and board-game nights may be designed to test those friendships). Whatever you love most about coming home, you can find it at Emery Flats.