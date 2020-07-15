/
studio apartments
261 Studio Apartments for rent in Woburn, MA
57 Units Available
North Woburn
Emery Flats
200 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA
Studio
$1,985
618 sqft
Home isn't just where you sleep. It's where you unwind. It's where you have fun. It's where you are free to be yourself. And it's where you become part of a community. That's where Emery Flats comes in. Emery Flats was built with you in mind.
Results within 5 miles of Woburn
19 Units Available
West Cambridge
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,355
609 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
35 Units Available
Cambridge Highlands
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,056
605 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
17 Units Available
Wellington
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$1,972
623 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
21 Units Available
North Cambridge
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,382
698 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to a grill area, pool and sauna on site. Near Tufts University. Easy access to Concord Turnpike.
18 Units Available
Cambridge Highlands
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,450
401 sqft
Luxury apartments close to grocery stores and Alewife Red Line Station. Community has a fitness center, media room and fireplace lounge. Units have extra-large windows, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
10 Units Available
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
Studio
$2,189
591 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
3 Units Available
Arlington Center
385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
385 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,650
476 sqft
A modern community with landscaped yard. Close to the area's universities, parks and entertainment areas. Each home offers a large balcony or patio, lots of natural sunlight and modern updates.
20 Units Available
Brattle
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,575
374 sqft
Wrapped in pristine wooded grounds and yet mere minutes from Massachusetts Avenue and downtown Arlington, the residences at Brattle Drive offer the perfect blend of suburban tranquility and downtown convenience.
22 Units Available
North Cambridge
Chester Street Apartments
15 Chester Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,700
380 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to city amenities but in a quiet area. On-site laundry and surface parking provided. Close to area parks and schools. Five blocks from Porter Square.
56 Units Available
North Cambridge
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,238
607 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
25 Units Available
North Cambridge
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,228
596 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
170 Units Available
Malden Center
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,040
589 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
5 Units Available
East Watertown
550 Belmont Street
550 Belmont Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,800
610 sqft
550 Belmont St is a charming and handsomely maintained complex near Oakley Country Club in vibrant Watertown.
47 Units Available
North Cambridge
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,200
515 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
20 Units Available
Downtown Methuen
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,575
374 sqft
A tranquil, suburban feel in the heart of the city. Homes include modern kitchens with dining areas, tiled bathrooms and wall-to-wall carpeting. On-site parking and laundry facility. Emergency maintenance available.
16 Units Available
North Cambridge
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,313
531 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
1 Unit Available
Malden Center
618-620 Main St. - 10
618-620 Main Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,425
400 sqft
Sunny, corner studio in great Malden Center location. Commuter dream with less than five minute walk to downtown Malden Center Orange line T Station(15 minutes into downtown Boston).
1 Unit Available
Downtown Medford
15 Governors Ave.
15 Governors Avenue, Medford, MA
Studio
$1,500
350 sqft
This sunny studio apartment has an excellent location in Medford Square. Unit has new windows, an eat-in kitchen, plenty of counter space and cabinets. The build boasts an elevator and in-building laundry dryers.
Results within 10 miles of Woburn
16 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,890
277 sqft
Just seconds from Washington Square and Griggs Park, this community offers residents on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and online payment options. Apartments include free heat and hot water, internet access and hardwood flooring.
51 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
The Benjamin
25 Northern Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,992
471 sqft
Prime location in the Seaport District, community offers room service, door service and concierge services. Units have waterfront and city views, floor-to-ceiling windows and chef's kitchens. Penthouse units with private elevator available.
47 Units Available
West End
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St., Boston, MA
Studio
$2,135
650 sqft
Walking distance from the Massachusetts General Hospital. Units are pet-friendly. Includes gym, pool, washer/dryer and on-site laundry. Located close to Charles River and close to bus stations.
53 Units Available
East Watertown
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,705
531 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
19 Units Available
East Cambridge
Zinc
22 Water St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,301
635 sqft
Situated between Twin City Plaza and Bunker Hill Mall, this community provides residents with relaxing amenities such as a garden terrace with fireplace, club room lounge and pet spa. Units feature quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
