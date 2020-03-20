All apartments in Woburn
Find more places like 69 Elm St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woburn, MA
/
69 Elm St
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:43 AM

69 Elm St

69 Elm Street · (617) 566-0300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Woburn
See all
North Woburn
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

69 Elm Street, Woburn, MA 01801
North Woburn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
New to market...Gorgeous Single family Victorian style home...All totally renovated..8 rooms,4 bedrooms,2 full bathrooms,Lovely living room with gas fireplace,formal diningroom,fabulous new kitchen with beautiful white cabinets,SS appliances & granite counter top.Large family room that leads to relaxing wraparound deck overlooking huge back yard and patio.2nd floor has 3 bedrooms,bathroom and 4th bedroom/office on 3rd floor....Other features include:-Hardwood floors through,recess lighting,gas heating,laundry and extra storage in basement,1 car garage parking plus 2 more off street spaces.Smaller dog/cat ok.Located on a beautiful street but close to 128/95..Available July 1st....A gem..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Elm St have any available units?
69 Elm St has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 69 Elm St have?
Some of 69 Elm St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Elm St currently offering any rent specials?
69 Elm St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Elm St pet-friendly?
Yes, 69 Elm St is pet friendly.
Does 69 Elm St offer parking?
Yes, 69 Elm St does offer parking.
Does 69 Elm St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 69 Elm St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Elm St have a pool?
No, 69 Elm St does not have a pool.
Does 69 Elm St have accessible units?
No, 69 Elm St does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Elm St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69 Elm St has units with dishwashers.
Does 69 Elm St have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 Elm St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 69 Elm St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westgate
20 Westgate Drive
Woburn, MA 01801
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St
Woburn, MA 01801
Kimball Court
7 Kimball Ct
Woburn, MA 01801
Brookside
5-12 Totman Street
Woburn, MA 01854
Mill Street Gardens
57 Mill Street
Woburn, MA 01801
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive
Woburn, MA 01801
Emery Flats
200 Presidential Way
Woburn, MA 01801

Similar Pages

Woburn 1 BedroomsWoburn 2 Bedrooms
Woburn Apartments with ParkingWoburn Apartments with Pool
Woburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MA
Norwood, MABurlington, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Woburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity