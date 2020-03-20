Amenities
New to market...Gorgeous Single family Victorian style home...All totally renovated..8 rooms,4 bedrooms,2 full bathrooms,Lovely living room with gas fireplace,formal diningroom,fabulous new kitchen with beautiful white cabinets,SS appliances & granite counter top.Large family room that leads to relaxing wraparound deck overlooking huge back yard and patio.2nd floor has 3 bedrooms,bathroom and 4th bedroom/office on 3rd floor....Other features include:-Hardwood floors through,recess lighting,gas heating,laundry and extra storage in basement,1 car garage parking plus 2 more off street spaces.Smaller dog/cat ok.Located on a beautiful street but close to 128/95..Available July 1st....A gem..