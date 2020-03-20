Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

New to market...Gorgeous Single family Victorian style home...All totally renovated..8 rooms,4 bedrooms,2 full bathrooms,Lovely living room with gas fireplace,formal diningroom,fabulous new kitchen with beautiful white cabinets,SS appliances & granite counter top.Large family room that leads to relaxing wraparound deck overlooking huge back yard and patio.2nd floor has 3 bedrooms,bathroom and 4th bedroom/office on 3rd floor....Other features include:-Hardwood floors through,recess lighting,gas heating,laundry and extra storage in basement,1 car garage parking plus 2 more off street spaces.Smaller dog/cat ok.Located on a beautiful street but close to 128/95..Available July 1st....A gem..