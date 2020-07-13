All apartments in Woburn
Woburn, MA
Inwood West
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM

Inwood West

1 Inwood Drive · (781) 209-6726
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA 01801

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8306 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,944

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

Unit 11111 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,028

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

Unit 5111 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,046

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7312 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,227

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1048 sqft

Unit 8204 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,279

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1048 sqft

Unit 7113 · Avail. Oct 3

$2,198

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft

See 28+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Inwood West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
Inwood West features remarkable amenities and stylish apartments in Woburn, MA. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these spacious floor plans boast gas cooktops, large closets, private patios and balconies, and an in-home washer/dryer. Select Woburn apartments at Inwood West include cathedral ceilings, maple cabinetry, and gas fireplaces. Enjoy access to on-site amenities featuring a sparkling swimming pool, basketball court, resident lounge complete with billiards, and a fitness facility. Near the intersection of I-95 and I-93, Inwood West is minutes from Boston, Burlington, Cambridge, and local shopping and dining. With convenient access to the best of the Boston Metro area, Inwood West is perfectly located and well-appointed. Schedule a tour today and experience apartment living in Woburn.

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 0.00
limit: 2
restrictions: Acceptable animals include domestic cats and dogs. Dogs that are purebreds or mixes of the following breeds are prohibited: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow-Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Pit Bull (American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, and Siberian Husky. All other animals including exotic pets are prohibited. All animals must be authorized by management. Please see leasing center for details.
Dogs
rent: 85.00
Cats
rent: 50.00
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit, assigned: $18/month. Other, assigned: $235/month. Optional detached garage (subject to inventory availability).
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Inwood West have any available units?
Inwood West has 50 units available starting at $1,944 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Inwood West have?
Some of Inwood West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Inwood West currently offering any rent specials?
Inwood West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Inwood West pet-friendly?
Yes, Inwood West is pet friendly.
Does Inwood West offer parking?
Yes, Inwood West offers parking.
Does Inwood West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Inwood West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Inwood West have a pool?
Yes, Inwood West has a pool.
Does Inwood West have accessible units?
No, Inwood West does not have accessible units.
Does Inwood West have units with dishwashers?
No, Inwood West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Inwood West have units with air conditioning?
No, Inwood West does not have units with air conditioning.
