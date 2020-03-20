286 Main St.

Amenities

Renovated historical building with additions near Woburn Square. This apartment is a brand new renovation and features a stainless steel and marble kitchen, luxury flooring in the living and dining areas, ceramic tiles in the bathrooms, and central air conditioning. The kitchen is equipped with a GE Profile Refrigerator with water/ice dispenser, over-the-range microwave with sensor and convection oven, gas stove with grille, quiet dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Bedrooms have wall-to-wall carpeting. The building has inside garage parking and additional paved outside parking. Elevator building with resident laundry room. Bicycle and storage rooms. The building is ideally located just outside the Woburn Town Center at 286 Main Street (Route 38). It is within easy walking distance to the town center and several restaurants, shops, convenience stores, with easy access to Routes 93 and 128.