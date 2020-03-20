All apartments in Woburn
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

286 Main St.

286 Main St
Location

286 Main St, Woburn, MA 01801
Downtown Woburn

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Renovated historical building with additions near Woburn Square. This apartment is a brand new renovation and features a stainless steel and marble kitchen, luxury flooring in the living and dining areas, ceramic tiles in the bathrooms, and central air conditioning. The kitchen is equipped with a GE Profile Refrigerator with water/ice dispenser, over-the-range microwave with sensor and convection oven, gas stove with grille, quiet dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Bedrooms have wall-to-wall carpeting. The building has inside garage parking and additional paved outside parking. Elevator building with resident laundry room. Bicycle and storage rooms. The building is ideally located just outside the Woburn Town Center at 286 Main Street (Route 38). It is within easy walking distance to the town center and several restaurants, shops, convenience stores, with easy access to Routes 93 and 128.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 Main St. have any available units?
286 Main St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woburn, MA.
What amenities does 286 Main St. have?
Some of 286 Main St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 Main St. currently offering any rent specials?
286 Main St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 Main St. pet-friendly?
No, 286 Main St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woburn.
Does 286 Main St. offer parking?
Yes, 286 Main St. does offer parking.
Does 286 Main St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 286 Main St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 Main St. have a pool?
No, 286 Main St. does not have a pool.
Does 286 Main St. have accessible units?
No, 286 Main St. does not have accessible units.
Does 286 Main St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 286 Main St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 286 Main St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 286 Main St. has units with air conditioning.
