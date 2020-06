Amenities

cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance

The Perfect Commuter's Dream Space 1 bedroom available in Woburn near route 3 and 95/128. Quick drive to 93 to shoot down into Boston. Close to Burlington, Lexington, and Winchester. Apartments feature: -HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED -Updated Kitchens and Bathrooms -Off-Street Parking -Spacious Floor Plans -Beautiful Landscaping -Outdoor Swimming Pool -Professional Management -24-Hour emergency maintenance -7 Minute Drive to Burlington Mall -Cats OK -Price and availability are subject to change daily -No Fee



Terms: One year lease