121 Cambridge Rd

Move right into this 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condominium. With gleaming hardwood floors throughout, a large kitchen with newer appliances, 2 off street parking spaces and more, this property is immediately ready for occupancy. Rental price includes heat, water and sewer. Conveniently located to all major highways (Rte. 3, 495 and 93) walking distance to 4 Corners. Bus rout to Alewife station and Burlington. As for CODV19 showing will follow regulation and visitors will require mouth covering and gloves.Only cats allowed, NO DOGS.