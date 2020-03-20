All apartments in Woburn
121 Cambridge Rd
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

121 Cambridge Rd

121 Cambridge Road · (781) 438-7220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

121 Cambridge Road, Woburn, MA 01801
Cummingsville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Move right into this 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condominium. With gleaming hardwood floors throughout, a large kitchen with newer appliances, 2 off street parking spaces and more, this property is immediately ready for occupancy. Rental price includes heat, water and sewer. Conveniently located to all major highways (Rte. 3, 495 and 93) walking distance to 4 Corners. Bus rout to Alewife station and Burlington. As for CODV19 showing will follow regulation and visitors will require mouth covering and gloves.Only cats allowed, NO DOGS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Cambridge Rd have any available units?
121 Cambridge Rd has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 121 Cambridge Rd have?
Some of 121 Cambridge Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Cambridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
121 Cambridge Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Cambridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Cambridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 121 Cambridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 121 Cambridge Rd does offer parking.
Does 121 Cambridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Cambridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Cambridge Rd have a pool?
No, 121 Cambridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 121 Cambridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 121 Cambridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Cambridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Cambridge Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Cambridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Cambridge Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
