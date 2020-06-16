138 Summer St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath unit in Watertown that features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, open concept living/dining combo, marble bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, large storage in basement, big back patio overlooking park, front deck, new in-unit washer/dryer, lots of sun light in the mornings, and forced air heating and central A/C. 1 off street parking spot included, street parking around corner during non-winter months: Utilities are cheap with new efficient boiler and hot water heater. Low deposits due to sign! Bus: 70, Main St opp Chestnut St (0.12 mi) Bus: 59, Watertown St @ Galen St (0.33 mi) Bus: 57, Watertown Yard (0.35 mi) Bus: 71, Watertown Sq Terminal (0.28 mi)



Terms: One year lease