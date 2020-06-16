All apartments in Watertown Town
Last updated April 21 2020 at 2:32 AM

138 Summer St.

138 Summer Street · (302) 381-8752
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

138 Summer Street, Watertown Town, MA 02472
Watertown West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 9999 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath unit in Watertown that features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, open concept living/dining combo, marble bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, large storage in basement, big back patio overlooking park, front deck, new in-unit washer/dryer, lots of sun light in the mornings, and forced air heating and central A/C. 1 off street parking spot included, street parking around corner during non-winter months: Utilities are cheap with new efficient boiler and hot water heater. Low deposits due to sign! Bus: 70, Main St opp Chestnut St (0.12 mi) Bus: 59, Watertown St @ Galen St (0.33 mi) Bus: 57, Watertown Yard (0.35 mi) Bus: 71, Watertown Sq Terminal (0.28 mi)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Summer St. have any available units?
138 Summer St. has a unit available for $2,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 138 Summer St. have?
Some of 138 Summer St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Summer St. currently offering any rent specials?
138 Summer St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Summer St. pet-friendly?
No, 138 Summer St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown Town.
Does 138 Summer St. offer parking?
Yes, 138 Summer St. does offer parking.
Does 138 Summer St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 138 Summer St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Summer St. have a pool?
No, 138 Summer St. does not have a pool.
Does 138 Summer St. have accessible units?
No, 138 Summer St. does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Summer St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 Summer St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Summer St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 138 Summer St. has units with air conditioning.
