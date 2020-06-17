Riverside Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance online portal

A pristine setting near the heart of Watertown Square! The Riverside Apartments seem to defy their in-town location with a quiet wooded setting across from the banks of the Charles River. Travel just three blocks down the road, though, and you're in the center of Watertown Square and its many shops, restaurants, and entertainment options. Nearby MBTA service and the Mass Pike provide quick and easy access to Boston and points throughout the region. The recently remodeled studio, one, and two-bedroom residences offer a variety of layouts to choose from. Additionally, the complex features on-site laundry facilities, available on-site parking, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. PET-FRIENDLY.