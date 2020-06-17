All apartments in Watertown Town
Riverside Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:33 PM

Riverside Street

20 Riverside Street · (617) 819-8743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 Riverside Street, Watertown Town, MA 02472
Downtown Watertown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 42 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-2 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverside Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
A pristine setting near the heart of Watertown Square! The Riverside Apartments seem to defy their in-town location with a quiet wooded setting across from the banks of the Charles River. Travel just three blocks down the road, though, and you're in the center of Watertown Square and its many shops, restaurants, and entertainment options. Nearby MBTA service and the Mass Pike provide quick and easy access to Boston and points throughout the region. The recently remodeled studio, one, and two-bedroom residences offer a variety of layouts to choose from. Additionally, the complex features on-site laundry facilities, available on-site parking, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. PET-FRIENDLY.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $39 Per Applicant
Deposit: First and last month rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. 1 spot per unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverside Street have any available units?
Riverside Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Riverside Street have?
Some of Riverside Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverside Street currently offering any rent specials?
Riverside Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverside Street pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverside Street is pet friendly.
Does Riverside Street offer parking?
Yes, Riverside Street offers parking.
Does Riverside Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riverside Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverside Street have a pool?
No, Riverside Street does not have a pool.
Does Riverside Street have accessible units?
No, Riverside Street does not have accessible units.
Does Riverside Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverside Street has units with dishwashers.
Does Riverside Street have units with air conditioning?
No, Riverside Street does not have units with air conditioning.
