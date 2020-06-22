79 Hammond St.

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

June 1st Move In - 4 Bed 1 Bath in Waltham. Close to both Brandeis & Bentley. This apartment offers added privacy with 3 levels of living with large eat-in kitchen, LR, and bath on 1st, 3 bedrooms on the 2nd, and a larger bedroom on the 3rd. Call Today 24/7 For a Showing! This unit will not last long. coin-op laundry driveway parking Search all of our listings: http://www.club-realty.com/rentals/search To Save 10% on any broker fee: http://www.club-realty.com/rentalform_ygl Learn About the Neighborhood: http://www.club-realty.com/Areas To Search Nearby Parking: http://www.club-realty.com/Parking To Read Testimonials about our Services: http://www.club-realty.com/Testimonials To Search of Comparable Condos for Sale http://www.club-realty.com/Condos To View Our Apartment Videos: https://www.youtube.com/user/ClubRealtyBoston



Terms: One year lease