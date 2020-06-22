All apartments in Waltham
79 Hammond St.

79 Hammond Street · (617) 804-5655
Location

79 Hammond Street, Waltham, MA 02451
Bank Square

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
June 1st Move In - 4 Bed 1 Bath in Waltham. Close to both Brandeis & Bentley. This apartment offers added privacy with 3 levels of living with large eat-in kitchen, LR, and bath on 1st, 3 bedrooms on the 2nd, and a larger bedroom on the 3rd. Call Today 24/7 For a Showing! This unit will not last long. coin-op laundry driveway parking Search all of our listings: http://www.club-realty.com/rentals/search To Save 10% on any broker fee: http://www.club-realty.com/rentalform_ygl Learn About the Neighborhood: http://www.club-realty.com/Areas To Search Nearby Parking: http://www.club-realty.com/Parking To Read Testimonials about our Services: http://www.club-realty.com/Testimonials To Search of Comparable Condos for Sale http://www.club-realty.com/Condos To View Our Apartment Videos: https://www.youtube.com/user/ClubRealtyBoston

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Hammond St. have any available units?
79 Hammond St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waltham, MA.
Is 79 Hammond St. currently offering any rent specials?
79 Hammond St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Hammond St. pet-friendly?
No, 79 Hammond St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waltham.
Does 79 Hammond St. offer parking?
Yes, 79 Hammond St. does offer parking.
Does 79 Hammond St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 Hammond St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Hammond St. have a pool?
No, 79 Hammond St. does not have a pool.
Does 79 Hammond St. have accessible units?
No, 79 Hammond St. does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Hammond St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 Hammond St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Hammond St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Hammond St. does not have units with air conditioning.
