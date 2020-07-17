57 Fiske St.

Amenities

Unit:1 located on first floor. Absolutely gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Waltham. You don't get quality like this very often. This luxury 2 bedroom has hardwood floors throughout. An updated kitchen with newer cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen has a walk in pantry along with a cozy breakfast nook. Both rooms are a good size with good closet space. There is laundry in the unit. Unit has central air conditioning. Great location off Main street in Waltham. Easy access to Rt.20 & rt 117. A short walk to MBTA bus numbers: 70, 170, 553 & 556. 2 minute walk to Hannaford Grocery Store, Dunkin Donuts, CVS, Wendy's and much much more! Available August 1st. Sorry, NO pets, NO students. Foley & Soule Associates and all of its brokers and real estate agents make no representations as to the potential or current use of the property. All information is subject to change without notice and is offered subject to errors and omissions, changes in price, prior sale or withdrawal notice. Pictures in advertisements may be of a similar apartment or from a prior year. Broker Fee is required. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rental. Our information is obtained from third party sources including but not limited to property management companies, property owners and public records. Accordingly, listings are subject to errors and omissions, and pricing is subject to change without notice. Broker Fee Required



Terms: One year lease