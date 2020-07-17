All apartments in Waltham
57 Fiske St.
57 Fiske St.

57 Fiske Avenue · (617) 686-5617
Location

57 Fiske Avenue, Waltham, MA 02453
Bank Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unit:1 located on first floor. Absolutely gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Waltham. You don't get quality like this very often. This luxury 2 bedroom has hardwood floors throughout. An updated kitchen with newer cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen has a walk in pantry along with a cozy breakfast nook. Both rooms are a good size with good closet space. There is laundry in the unit. Unit has central air conditioning. Great location off Main street in Waltham. Easy access to Rt.20 & rt 117. A short walk to MBTA bus numbers: 70, 170, 553 & 556. 2 minute walk to Hannaford Grocery Store, Dunkin Donuts, CVS, Wendy's and much much more! Available August 1st. Sorry, NO pets, NO students. Foley & Soule Associates and all of its brokers and real estate agents make no representations as to the potential or current use of the property. All information is subject to change without notice and is offered subject to errors and omissions, changes in price, prior sale or withdrawal notice. Pictures in advertisements may be of a similar apartment or from a prior year. Broker Fee is required. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rental. Our information is obtained from third party sources including but not limited to property management companies, property owners and public records. Accordingly, listings are subject to errors and omissions, and pricing is subject to change without notice. Broker Fee Required

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Fiske St. have any available units?
57 Fiske St. has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Waltham, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waltham Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 Fiske St. have?
Some of 57 Fiske St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Fiske St. currently offering any rent specials?
57 Fiske St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Fiske St. pet-friendly?
No, 57 Fiske St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waltham.
Does 57 Fiske St. offer parking?
No, 57 Fiske St. does not offer parking.
Does 57 Fiske St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 Fiske St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Fiske St. have a pool?
No, 57 Fiske St. does not have a pool.
Does 57 Fiske St. have accessible units?
No, 57 Fiske St. does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Fiske St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Fiske St. does not have units with dishwashers.
