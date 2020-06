Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

This is a private room in a spacious single family house you could be one of 6 total roommates. This group of roommates will be the first to live in this gut renovated home located 5 minutes from Bentley University on a quite residential street with nearby views of downtown Bostons skyline. The home features all new modern and high quality kitchen and bathrooms with new tile and the works. Two floors of living (approx 2300 sq ft) and multiple living rooms, large sunroom, 1/2 acre of front/backyard and small deck area.



Terms: One year lease