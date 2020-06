Amenities

NO FEE! 2 bedroom unit on upper floor of brick building off Moody Street on Newton line!. Hardwood floors. Heat and hot water included. Off street parking. Laundry in building. Great location off Moody Street—just steps to commuter rail and minutes from all major routes! No pets/no smoking. 1/2 month fee. Available June 1st. For showing, email Jill: jeshanley@gmail.com or call (781)443-4081