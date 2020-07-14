All apartments in Waltham
Find more places like 343 Crescent.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waltham, MA
/
343 Crescent
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:51 PM

343 Crescent

343 Crescent Street · (617) 921-8677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waltham
See all
South Side
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

343 Crescent Street, Waltham, MA 02453
South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Call/Text/Email -(617) 921-8677 Available September 1st, 2020 - This apartment has 2 full baths, walk-in closets, laundry, parking and more! Two ENORMOUS bedrooms in the back (lots of privacy) larger than most dorms, large enough for two persons. Updated kitchen w/ gas cooking. 3rd bedroom is also very large (14x13) and has a double sized closet. Front bedroom can be used at the fourth bedroom or living room. There is additional common space in the front entry where a small living room, desk, office can be set up. This is on Crescent St just blocks from Moody St Restaurants, Shopping and Bars. The Brandeis Shuttle stops at the end of the street! Easy and reliable transportation to school without walking or a car! Efficient Gas heating! Coin Laundry in basement, storage in basement, plenty of off street parking, bring your car. On Crescent St by Brandeis Shuttle

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 Crescent have any available units?
343 Crescent has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Waltham, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waltham Rent Report.
What amenities does 343 Crescent have?
Some of 343 Crescent's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 Crescent currently offering any rent specials?
343 Crescent is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 Crescent pet-friendly?
No, 343 Crescent is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waltham.
Does 343 Crescent offer parking?
Yes, 343 Crescent offers parking.
Does 343 Crescent have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 Crescent does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 Crescent have a pool?
No, 343 Crescent does not have a pool.
Does 343 Crescent have accessible units?
No, 343 Crescent does not have accessible units.
Does 343 Crescent have units with dishwashers?
No, 343 Crescent does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 343 Crescent?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln
Waltham, MA 02452
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr
Waltham, MA 01730
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St
Waltham, MA 02451
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St
Waltham, MA 02451
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St.
Waltham, MA 02453
Currents on the Charles
36 River St
Waltham, MA 02453
Watch Factory Lofts
185 Crescent St
Waltham, MA 02453
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave
Waltham, MA 02453

Similar Pages

Waltham 1 BedroomsWaltham 2 Bedrooms
Waltham Apartments with GymWaltham Pet Friendly Places
Waltham Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

South SideNorth Waltham
Piety CornerBleachery
Chemistry

Apartments Near Colleges

Brandeis UniversityRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity