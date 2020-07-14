343 Crescent

Amenities

Call/Text/Email -(617) 921-8677 Available September 1st, 2020 - This apartment has 2 full baths, walk-in closets, laundry, parking and more! Two ENORMOUS bedrooms in the back (lots of privacy) larger than most dorms, large enough for two persons. Updated kitchen w/ gas cooking. 3rd bedroom is also very large (14x13) and has a double sized closet. Front bedroom can be used at the fourth bedroom or living room. There is additional common space in the front entry where a small living room, desk, office can be set up. This is on Crescent St just blocks from Moody St Restaurants, Shopping and Bars. The Brandeis Shuttle stops at the end of the street! Easy and reliable transportation to school without walking or a car! Efficient Gas heating! Coin Laundry in basement, storage in basement, plenty of off street parking, bring your car. On Crescent St by Brandeis Shuttle



Terms: One year lease