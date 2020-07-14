All apartments in Waltham
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:32 PM

233 Lowell Street

233 Lowell Street · (617) 460-0124
Location

233 Lowell Street, Waltham, MA 02453
South Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1036 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious and immaculate one bedroom a block from Moody Street! This unit is a well cared for, sunlit, updated, and huge! The kitchen sparkles with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and conveniently located washer and dryer. Large dining room with a built in china cabinet and french doors that open in to the living room. Plenty of closet space throughout. Create a room that suits your needs in the bonus four season sunroom off of the kitchen. Enjoy over 1,000 square feet, in unit laundry, two parking spaces, and heat and hot water included in the rent! A lease through 8/31/2021 is preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Lowell Street have any available units?
233 Lowell Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Waltham, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waltham Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 Lowell Street have?
Some of 233 Lowell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Lowell Street currently offering any rent specials?
233 Lowell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Lowell Street pet-friendly?
No, 233 Lowell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waltham.
Does 233 Lowell Street offer parking?
Yes, 233 Lowell Street offers parking.
Does 233 Lowell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 233 Lowell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Lowell Street have a pool?
No, 233 Lowell Street does not have a pool.
Does 233 Lowell Street have accessible units?
No, 233 Lowell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Lowell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 Lowell Street has units with dishwashers.
