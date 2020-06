Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning

Near Children's Hospital and Brandeis University this location is awesome! Minutes from 128/I95 and Mass Pike (I90) you can get around so easily from this location. The apartment is on the second floor. Entire walk through with hardwood floors. Huge kitchen with Island. Ooodles of sunlight. Washer & dryer right in unit. Up to 4 parking spaces are available. Unit will be available for 8/1/2020



Terms: One year lease