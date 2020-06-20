Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

I have been renting apts in Cambridge/Somerville area for over 10 years and these one beds are my favorite,because they are designed to be one beds and not hacked into being a one bed, Great turn of the century building on scenic Propsect Hill, first floor sunny, great eat in kitchen, tile bath, beautiful oak floors, large living room bay window, nice entry way with walk in closet, spacious bedroom, includes heat and hot water and free storage all at a bargain basement price, best of all very attentive management, avail July 1 call Bill 617-803-9582 Pictures are of the exact apt available taken May 17, 2020 taken by present tenant Videos of this unit are available email me and I will send it to you



Terms: One year lease