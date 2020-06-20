All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 74 walnut.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
74 walnut
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

74 walnut

74 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

74 Walnut Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Prospect Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
I have been renting apts in Cambridge/Somerville area for over 10 years and these one beds are my favorite,because they are designed to be one beds and not hacked into being a one bed, Great turn of the century building on scenic Propsect Hill, first floor sunny, great eat in kitchen, tile bath, beautiful oak floors, large living room bay window, nice entry way with walk in closet, spacious bedroom, includes heat and hot water and free storage all at a bargain basement price, best of all very attentive management, avail July 1 call Bill 617-803-9582 Pictures are of the exact apt available taken May 17, 2020 taken by present tenant Videos of this unit are available email me and I will send it to you

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 walnut have any available units?
74 walnut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
Is 74 walnut currently offering any rent specials?
74 walnut isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 walnut pet-friendly?
No, 74 walnut is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 74 walnut offer parking?
No, 74 walnut does not offer parking.
Does 74 walnut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 walnut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 walnut have a pool?
No, 74 walnut does not have a pool.
Does 74 walnut have accessible units?
No, 74 walnut does not have accessible units.
Does 74 walnut have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 walnut does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 74 walnut have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 walnut does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music