Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 2 bedroom on the 2nd floor of a 3-family house. Both bedrooms are a good size and have closets. There is also a nice back porch, modern eat in kitchen, and a full living room and dining room setup. Easy on street parking, free laundry in the basement, and a quick 10 to 15 minute walk to Davis Square Redline, shops, restaurants & more. A GREAT FIND!!



Terms: One year lease