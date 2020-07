Amenities

Large 2,000 sq ft top floor duplex, 4.5 bed 2 bath, minutes from Davis Square and Tufts! The apartment features an eat-in kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, hardwood floors, tons of storage, enclosed front porch and a covered back porch. ALL large rooms that can fit a king size bed plus furniture. Shared back yard and exclusive use of the driveway that can fit up to 3 cars. FREE laundry in the basement. Available NOW or July 1st!



Terms: One year lease