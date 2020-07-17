All apartments in Somerville
48 Powder house Blvd.

48 Powder House Boulevard · (781) 729-5150
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Somerville
Location

48 Powder House Boulevard, Somerville, MA 02144
Medford Hillside

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Available JULY 1 GREAT LOCATION Two bedroom 1 bath unit located on the first floor of a two family home on Powderhouse Blvd. Views of Tufts from living room window. Hardwood floor is entrance foyer/computer nook, hardwood in living and large dining room with built in china cabinet. Two bedrooms with great closet space and hardwood floors, ceramic tile bathroom with full size tub, and a huge eat in kitchen with dishwasher. Off the kitchen is a porch in the back of the home. no basement access or laundry on premises. (laundry mat close by). Parking by permit on street . Unit has gas This home is located right across the street from Tufts University, walk to Davis Square, Red Line, shops, restaurants, and parks. Close to rt 93. Terms: 12 month lease first, last, and $1500 broker fee to move in. good credit, references are required. Please call or email to schedule a showing today. Greater Metropolitan Real Estate

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Powder house Blvd. have any available units?
48 Powder house Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 48 Powder house Blvd. have?
Some of 48 Powder house Blvd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Powder house Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
48 Powder house Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Powder house Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 48 Powder house Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 48 Powder house Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 48 Powder house Blvd. offers parking.
Does 48 Powder house Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Powder house Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Powder house Blvd. have a pool?
No, 48 Powder house Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 48 Powder house Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 48 Powder house Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Powder house Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Powder house Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Powder house Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Powder house Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
