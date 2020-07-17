48 Powder house Blvd.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available JULY 1 GREAT LOCATION Two bedroom 1 bath unit located on the first floor of a two family home on Powderhouse Blvd. Views of Tufts from living room window. Hardwood floor is entrance foyer/computer nook, hardwood in living and large dining room with built in china cabinet. Two bedrooms with great closet space and hardwood floors, ceramic tile bathroom with full size tub, and a huge eat in kitchen with dishwasher. Off the kitchen is a porch in the back of the home. no basement access or laundry on premises. (laundry mat close by). Parking by permit on street . Unit has gas This home is located right across the street from Tufts University, walk to Davis Square, Red Line, shops, restaurants, and parks. Close to rt 93. Terms: 12 month lease first, last, and $1500 broker fee to move in. good credit, references are required. Please call or email to schedule a showing today. Greater Metropolitan Real Estate



Terms: One year lease