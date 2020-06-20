435 Washington St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Recently renovated duplex condo available for rent in Kirkland Village. This unit is centrally located on the line of Cambridge and Somerville with-in close proximity to Harvard Campus, Harvard Square and the T. The main floor consists of an open concept living,dining and kitchen area with large windows and sliding glass doors leading to a private balcony, cooks kitchen with quartz counters, break fast bar and stainless steel appliances. There is also a bedroom with a walk in closet on the main level.The second level consists of an open and airy loft style bedroom with an additional larger out door space. Easy access to Inman Square and Union Square. Heated garage and in unit laundry make this unit complete. Full rental fee. available 8-1 or sooner.



Terms: One year lease