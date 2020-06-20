All apartments in Somerville
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:25 PM

435 Washington St.

435 Washington Street · (617) 953-5378
Location

435 Washington Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1024 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Recently renovated duplex condo available for rent in Kirkland Village. This unit is centrally located on the line of Cambridge and Somerville with-in close proximity to Harvard Campus, Harvard Square and the T. The main floor consists of an open concept living,dining and kitchen area with large windows and sliding glass doors leading to a private balcony, cooks kitchen with quartz counters, break fast bar and stainless steel appliances. There is also a bedroom with a walk in closet on the main level.The second level consists of an open and airy loft style bedroom with an additional larger out door space. Easy access to Inman Square and Union Square. Heated garage and in unit laundry make this unit complete. Full rental fee. available 8-1 or sooner.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Washington St. have any available units?
435 Washington St. has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 435 Washington St. have?
Some of 435 Washington St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 Washington St. currently offering any rent specials?
435 Washington St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Washington St. pet-friendly?
No, 435 Washington St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 435 Washington St. offer parking?
Yes, 435 Washington St. does offer parking.
Does 435 Washington St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 Washington St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Washington St. have a pool?
No, 435 Washington St. does not have a pool.
Does 435 Washington St. have accessible units?
No, 435 Washington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Washington St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 Washington St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 435 Washington St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 Washington St. does not have units with air conditioning.
