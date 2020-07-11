418 McGrath Hwy

Amenities

**1/2 Broker Fee** Available 7/1! E-Somerville: Renovated 3 or 4 Beds /2 Baths, Central Air,In-unit Laundry, Modern Kitchen, Share Yard. *** Video Tour Available*** Modern 3 Beds Plus (Office/Study/ small 4th bedroom)/ 2 Baths Top floor unit in a professional managed multi-units building. This unit features Central Air, High Ceiling with Recessed light, Waterproof Laminate flooring for easy clean up! Living room, Updated Eat-in-kitchen with Granite counter tops, S/S Appliances Dishwasher, Gas stove, Back splash tiled. and Washer/ Dryer Combo. 1 huge and 2 good size bedrooms with closet. the last room could be office/ den/ study/ or even as 4th bedroom! 2 Side-by Side Bathrooms feature floor to ceiling tile around (1 Bathtube & 1 walk-in shower) Not on-suit master anymore! Prefect for roommates to share! Bike storage in basement, Nice shared backyard with Garden area for handout and cookout!!! Gut Renovated (2016), Very good installation, you don't even hear the traffic outside, and save a lot for your Heat Bill! Fantastic Location!!! 10 min to Union Square (up and coming Green line), 18 min to Sullivan Sq (Orange Line), and many Shopping Center. Easy access to mayor Highway (I-93 & Rt 28), Plus bus stop right outside to take you to Kendall!!! - Only 1/2 Broker Fee to Tenants - Gut Renovated (2016)- Professionally Managed building - Central A/C and Heat (Gas)- Extra Room for office/ Study/ Sm Bedroom - 2 Side by Side Bathrooms - In-unit Laundry - Easy on-street parking with a residential sticker - Nice Share Back Yard- Bike Storage - ABSOLUTELY NO PET!!! Sorry *Pictures from identical units in the building*



Terms: One year lease