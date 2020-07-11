All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 418 McGrath Hwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
418 McGrath Hwy
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:46 AM

418 McGrath Hwy

418 McGrath Hwy · (617) 818-5657
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

418 McGrath Hwy, Somerville, MA 02143
Prospect Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bike storage
**1/2 Broker Fee** Available 7/1! E-Somerville: Renovated 3 or 4 Beds /2 Baths, Central Air,In-unit Laundry, Modern Kitchen, Share Yard. *** Video Tour Available*** Modern 3 Beds Plus (Office/Study/ small 4th bedroom)/ 2 Baths Top floor unit in a professional managed multi-units building. This unit features Central Air, High Ceiling with Recessed light, Waterproof Laminate flooring for easy clean up! Living room, Updated Eat-in-kitchen with Granite counter tops, S/S Appliances Dishwasher, Gas stove, Back splash tiled. and Washer/ Dryer Combo. 1 huge and 2 good size bedrooms with closet. the last room could be office/ den/ study/ or even as 4th bedroom! 2 Side-by Side Bathrooms feature floor to ceiling tile around (1 Bathtube & 1 walk-in shower) Not on-suit master anymore! Prefect for roommates to share! Bike storage in basement, Nice shared backyard with Garden area for handout and cookout!!! Gut Renovated (2016), Very good installation, you don't even hear the traffic outside, and save a lot for your Heat Bill! Fantastic Location!!! 10 min to Union Square (up and coming Green line), 18 min to Sullivan Sq (Orange Line), and many Shopping Center. Easy access to mayor Highway (I-93 & Rt 28), Plus bus stop right outside to take you to Kendall!!! - Only 1/2 Broker Fee to Tenants - Gut Renovated (2016)- Professionally Managed building - Central A/C and Heat (Gas)- Extra Room for office/ Study/ Sm Bedroom - 2 Side by Side Bathrooms - In-unit Laundry - Easy on-street parking with a residential sticker - Nice Share Back Yard- Bike Storage - ABSOLUTELY NO PET!!! Sorry *Pictures from identical units in the building*

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 McGrath Hwy have any available units?
418 McGrath Hwy has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 418 McGrath Hwy have?
Some of 418 McGrath Hwy's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 McGrath Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
418 McGrath Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 McGrath Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 418 McGrath Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 418 McGrath Hwy offer parking?
No, 418 McGrath Hwy does not offer parking.
Does 418 McGrath Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 418 McGrath Hwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 McGrath Hwy have a pool?
No, 418 McGrath Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 418 McGrath Hwy have accessible units?
No, 418 McGrath Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 418 McGrath Hwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 McGrath Hwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 418 McGrath Hwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 418 McGrath Hwy has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 418 McGrath Hwy?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Washer-DryersSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter HillDavis Square
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity