38 Craigie St

Spacious and sunny bedroom in a safe and quite neighborhood near Porter square. Big bay windows, pristine hard wood flooring, furnished with queen-sized bed, desk, chair, and 5-drawer chest. Share bathroom with two housemates. In house coin laundry. Quiet and safe neighborhood.



3-minute walk to buses 83/87 stops, Starbucks and Subway restaurant. 8-minute walk to Porter Square Redline T, commuter train, CVS, Shaw's and local restaurants. From there you can arrive at Harvard square, Central square, Kendal MIT, MGH, downtown and Davis square all within 10-min subway ride. Great location.



Looking for graduate student, researcher or professional who is respective and responsible. Light kitchen usage preferred. Share choirs. Not a party place. Non smoking and no pets please.



Housemates are mostly young professionals, or researchers affiliated with Harvard, MIT, and MGH.



Utilities : $60 /Month May-Oct. $100 /Month Nov-April. All inclusive (electricity, water, cooking gas, heating, bathroom tissues, kitchen towels, laundry 2 loads per month).



Laundry : Yes in unit



Lease length : renewable annually.



Move in requirements : 2 references. Security deposit (1 month rent), first month and last month rents.



Notes: (1) No pets and no smoking. (2) Not a party place. (3) Quiet hours 11 pm - 7 am (no stove and laundry usage). (4) Overnight guest $20 per night.



Driveway parking available at $75 extra per month.



If interested please reply with description of yourself, room interested, ideal move in date, length of stay (15-25% extra for lease less than a year). Must be willing to share house chores. Thanks.