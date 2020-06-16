All apartments in Somerville
38 Craigie St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:10 AM

38 Craigie St

38 Craigie Street · No Longer Available
Location

38 Craigie Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Spring Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious and sunny bedroom in a safe and quite neighborhood near Porter square. Big bay windows, pristine hard wood flooring, furnished with queen-sized bed, desk, chair, and 5-drawer chest. Share bathroom with two housemates. In house coin laundry. Quiet and safe neighborhood.

3-minute walk to buses 83/87 stops, Starbucks and Subway restaurant. 8-minute walk to Porter Square Redline T, commuter train, CVS, Shaw's and local restaurants. From there you can arrive at Harvard square, Central square, Kendal MIT, MGH, downtown and Davis square all within 10-min subway ride. Great location.

Looking for graduate student, researcher or professional who is respective and responsible. Light kitchen usage preferred. Share choirs. Not a party place. Non smoking and no pets please.

Housemates are mostly young professionals, or researchers affiliated with Harvard, MIT, and MGH.

Utilities : $60 /Month May-Oct. $100 /Month Nov-April. All inclusive (electricity, water, cooking gas, heating, bathroom tissues, kitchen towels, laundry 2 loads per month).

Laundry : Yes in unit

Lease length : renewable annually.

Move in requirements : 2 references. Security deposit (1 month rent), first month and last month rents.

Notes: (1) No pets and no smoking. (2) Not a party place. (3) Quiet hours 11 pm - 7 am (no stove and laundry usage). (4) Overnight guest $20 per night.

Driveway parking available at $75 extra per month.

If interested please reply with description of yourself, room interested, ideal move in date, length of stay (15-25% extra for lease less than a year). Must be willing to share house chores. Thanks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Craigie St have any available units?
38 Craigie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 38 Craigie St have?
Some of 38 Craigie St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Craigie St currently offering any rent specials?
38 Craigie St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Craigie St pet-friendly?
No, 38 Craigie St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 38 Craigie St offer parking?
Yes, 38 Craigie St does offer parking.
Does 38 Craigie St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Craigie St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Craigie St have a pool?
No, 38 Craigie St does not have a pool.
Does 38 Craigie St have accessible units?
No, 38 Craigie St does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Craigie St have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Craigie St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Craigie St have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Craigie St does not have units with air conditioning.
