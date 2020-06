Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Charming and sunny 2 bed unit with private entrance close to Davis and Inman Square (20 mins walk to both). Gleaming hardwood floors, renovated kitchen, historic period hutch in dining room, spacious living room, nice sized bedroom. Back porch/deck and 1 parking space included. No pets please. May or June 1st please. Will not last!



Terms: One year lease