28 Moreland St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Massive 4bed/2 bath apartment in a triple-decker with abutting parking lot in desirable Somerville neighborhood. Was renovated within the last few years. Stainless steel appliances Minutes from vibrant Assembly Row, and the future Green Line T station. Great commuter location convenient to Rte. 93 and Route 28. Easy walking access to all the restaurants, shops, and amenities that Winter Hill and East Somerville have to offer! Laundry in building, parking available for rent, pets negotiable. Contact me now for more details and to schedule a viewing.



Terms: One year lease