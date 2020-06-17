All apartments in Somerville
Somerville, MA
28 Moreland St.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:32 PM

28 Moreland St.

28 Moreland Street · (814) 562-0977
Location

28 Moreland Street, Somerville, MA 02145
Ten Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Massive 4bed/2 bath apartment in a triple-decker with abutting parking lot in desirable Somerville neighborhood. Was renovated within the last few years. Stainless steel appliances Minutes from vibrant Assembly Row, and the future Green Line T station. Great commuter location convenient to Rte. 93 and Route 28. Easy walking access to all the restaurants, shops, and amenities that Winter Hill and East Somerville have to offer! Laundry in building, parking available for rent, pets negotiable. Contact me now for more details and to schedule a viewing.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Moreland St. have any available units?
28 Moreland St. has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Moreland St. have?
Some of 28 Moreland St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Moreland St. currently offering any rent specials?
28 Moreland St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Moreland St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Moreland St. is pet friendly.
Does 28 Moreland St. offer parking?
Yes, 28 Moreland St. does offer parking.
Does 28 Moreland St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Moreland St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Moreland St. have a pool?
No, 28 Moreland St. does not have a pool.
Does 28 Moreland St. have accessible units?
No, 28 Moreland St. does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Moreland St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Moreland St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Moreland St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Moreland St. does not have units with air conditioning.
