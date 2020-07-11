27 Howe St.

Amenities

Large oversized studio apartment available in Winter Hill multi-family house. Large studio space, eat-in-kitchen. Good closet space. Heat and Hot Water included. Laundromat nearby. Clean and quiet building in a very quiet neighborhood. Great if you have a car---Rt 93 is nearby, short drives to all the squares. 101 Bus is a quick route to Orange line at Sullivan Square or Red line at Davis Square. Assembly Row nearby. No pets or smoking permitted. Available 9/1/20 Exclusively Offered by Robert Ortiz at Cambridge Portfolios LLC Lease through 8/31/2021 Due Up Front: First Month Rent, Last Month Rent, Security Deposit, Broker Fee and Application Processing The building is a well-maintained 6-family house located on the corner of Howe St and School Street. Clean and quiet Winter Hill neighborhood. Walking distance to Sarma Restaurant and Winter Hill Brewery. Convenient to all points in Somerville, particularly close to Assembly Row, with convenient access to Rt 93. There s no off-street parking here, however this is ample street parking with a permit. Heat and hot water are included with the rent for all units in the building. There is no laundry on-site. There are 2 laundromats nearby. Community Laundry at 211 Pearl St, Medford Laundry at 431 Medford St. There s also 2 dry cleaners nearby. Super Dry Cleaners at 148 Highland Ave, Mystic Cleaners and Tailors at 282 Broadway



