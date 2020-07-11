All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 27 Howe St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
27 Howe St.
Last updated June 28 2020 at 3:00 AM

27 Howe St.

27 Howe Street · (617) 756-5195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

27 Howe Street, Somerville, MA 02145
Winter Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Large oversized studio apartment available in Winter Hill multi-family house. Large studio space, eat-in-kitchen. Good closet space. Heat and Hot Water included. Laundromat nearby. Clean and quiet building in a very quiet neighborhood. Great if you have a car---Rt 93 is nearby, short drives to all the squares. 101 Bus is a quick route to Orange line at Sullivan Square or Red line at Davis Square. Assembly Row nearby. No pets or smoking permitted. Available 9/1/20 Exclusively Offered by Robert Ortiz at Cambridge Portfolios LLC Lease through 8/31/2021 Due Up Front: First Month Rent, Last Month Rent, Security Deposit, Broker Fee and Application Processing The building is a well-maintained 6-family house located on the corner of Howe St and School Street. Clean and quiet Winter Hill neighborhood. Walking distance to Sarma Restaurant and Winter Hill Brewery. Convenient to all points in Somerville, particularly close to Assembly Row, with convenient access to Rt 93. There s no off-street parking here, however this is ample street parking with a permit. Heat and hot water are included with the rent for all units in the building. There is no laundry on-site. There are 2 laundromats nearby. Community Laundry at 211 Pearl St, Medford Laundry at 431 Medford St. There s also 2 dry cleaners nearby. Super Dry Cleaners at 148 Highland Ave, Mystic Cleaners and Tailors at 282 Broadway

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Howe St. have any available units?
27 Howe St. has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 27 Howe St. currently offering any rent specials?
27 Howe St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Howe St. pet-friendly?
No, 27 Howe St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 27 Howe St. offer parking?
Yes, 27 Howe St. offers parking.
Does 27 Howe St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Howe St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Howe St. have a pool?
No, 27 Howe St. does not have a pool.
Does 27 Howe St. have accessible units?
No, 27 Howe St. does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Howe St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Howe St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Howe St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Howe St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 27 Howe St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Washer-DryersSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter HillDavis Square
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity