Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:48 PM

25 Lexington Ave.

25 Lexington Avenue · (978) 886-8780
Location

25 Lexington Avenue, Somerville, MA 02144
Powder House

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nice Spacious 2/3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Furnished Apartment in Somerville near Davis Square, Ball Sq., and Porter Sq. Great Location, Great Price o This Apartment is on 2nd floor & 3rd floor o Updated Kitchen with Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Great Counter Space o Nice Hardwood Floors throughout Unit o Great Location - equal distance to Davis Square, Ball Square, and Porter Square. o Convenient to MBTA for easy travel in and out of the City o Washer & Dryer in Unit o Parking in Driveway in Tandem spot for 1 car, included. Call to make an appointment!! This apartment will go quick! Must come see!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Lexington Ave. have any available units?
25 Lexington Ave. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Lexington Ave. have?
Some of 25 Lexington Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Lexington Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
25 Lexington Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Lexington Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Lexington Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 25 Lexington Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 25 Lexington Ave. does offer parking.
Does 25 Lexington Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Lexington Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Lexington Ave. have a pool?
No, 25 Lexington Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 25 Lexington Ave. have accessible units?
No, 25 Lexington Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Lexington Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Lexington Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Lexington Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Lexington Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
