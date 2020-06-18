25 Lexington Ave.

Amenities

Nice Spacious 2/3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Furnished Apartment in Somerville near Davis Square, Ball Sq., and Porter Sq. Great Location, Great Price o This Apartment is on 2nd floor & 3rd floor o Updated Kitchen with Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Great Counter Space o Nice Hardwood Floors throughout Unit o Great Location - equal distance to Davis Square, Ball Square, and Porter Square. o Convenient to MBTA for easy travel in and out of the City o Washer & Dryer in Unit o Parking in Driveway in Tandem spot for 1 car, included. Call to make an appointment!! This apartment will go quick! Must come see!



Terms: One year lease