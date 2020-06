Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed recently renovated air conditioning

Awesome 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment 5 minutes to Red line at Porter Square. Brand new gut renovation in 2016! Eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, microwave and disposal. Very close to Porter Square T and easy bike ride to Harvard. Coin-op laundry is in the basement. Pics are from more than one unit in building -- entire building was gut renovated 2016 and units are mirror images of each other. A stunner! (Reference #171185)