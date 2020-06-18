21 Granite Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1 Granite Street Apt #3, Somerville, MA 02143 - 4 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Steve Marcello, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (401) 447-8635. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Completely renovated unit with ultra-modern kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops, GE stainless steel appliances including a DW and chefs hood, newly refinished floors, and contemporary paint colors. The unit is located between Porter and Union Square with an easy access to public transit and vibrant parts of Somerville and Cambridge. 12 min walk porter, 12 min walk Harvard, 12 min walk to Inman sq., 5 min walk to Union sq. Easy bus to red line or green line stops. The unit has good size rooms, high ceilings, new windows, back porch, kitchen pantries, and a small yard. Coin-up laundry in basement. Parking spot available at an extra charge of $75/month. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3544943 ]