21 Granite Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

21 Granite Street

21 Granite Street · (401) 447-8635
Location

21 Granite Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Spring Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1 Granite Street Apt #3, Somerville, MA 02143 - 4 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Steve Marcello, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (401) 447-8635. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Completely renovated unit with ultra-modern kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops, GE stainless steel appliances including a DW and chefs hood, newly refinished floors, and contemporary paint colors. The unit is located between Porter and Union Square with an easy access to public transit and vibrant parts of Somerville and Cambridge. 12 min walk porter, 12 min walk Harvard, 12 min walk to Inman sq., 5 min walk to Union sq. Easy bus to red line or green line stops. The unit has good size rooms, high ceilings, new windows, back porch, kitchen pantries, and a small yard. Coin-up laundry in basement. Parking spot available at an extra charge of $75/month. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3544943 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Granite Street have any available units?
21 Granite Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 21 Granite Street have?
Some of 21 Granite Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Granite Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 Granite Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Granite Street pet-friendly?
No, 21 Granite Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 21 Granite Street offer parking?
Yes, 21 Granite Street does offer parking.
Does 21 Granite Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Granite Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Granite Street have a pool?
No, 21 Granite Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 Granite Street have accessible units?
No, 21 Granite Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Granite Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Granite Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Granite Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Granite Street does not have units with air conditioning.
