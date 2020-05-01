All apartments in Somerville
Location

206 Highland Avenue, Somerville, MA 02143
Powder House

Amenities

patio / balcony
yoga
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
yoga
This is a large apartment bright and airy and very quiet. Newly painted. Kitchen has large pantry. Has a front porch with chairs. Large backyard with outdoor furniture picnic table container plants. Backyard garden is in development. (2-3 year project). Easy access to Davis (15min) Porter (12min) and Union Sq (15min). Buslines are one block away. New Green Line stop 5 min away. The Armory a block away has various activities (yoga concerts fairs etc) a cafe and a weekly farmers market. Nearby restaurants bakery and butcher shop. The kitchen is dated; would like upgrade the kitchen and the kitchen floor in 2020. Will negotiate with the tenants for this work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Highland have any available units?
206 Highland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
Is 206 Highland currently offering any rent specials?
206 Highland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Highland pet-friendly?
No, 206 Highland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 206 Highland offer parking?
No, 206 Highland does not offer parking.
Does 206 Highland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Highland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Highland have a pool?
No, 206 Highland does not have a pool.
Does 206 Highland have accessible units?
No, 206 Highland does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Highland have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Highland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Highland have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Highland does not have units with air conditioning.
